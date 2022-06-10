Skip to main content

Former Browns DC Gregg Williams Heading to XFL

Cleveland Browns former defensive coordinator, Gregg Williams, is heading to coach in the XFL.

Former NFL head coach and Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has a new job. Williams is heading to the XFL to be a defensive coordinator, the league announced.

The XFL is made up of eight teams and Williams will call the defense for head coach Reggie Barlow. In terms of which team, that is not yet known. Williams was with the New York Jets from 2019-20 as their defensive coordinator. Before that, Williams was Cleveland’s defensive coordinator in 2017-18, then the interim head coach in 2018 after Hue Jackson was fired.

Williams was a head coach with the Buffalo Bills from 2001 to 03 and has double-digit years as a defensive coordinator. At 63 years old, Williams is heading to the XFL where he is at least an experienced name for the league. Which looks to be a nice hire for them at the time, no matter how Williams did in his recent years in the NFL.

Back in 2012, Williams was suspended from the NFL as a result of his admitted involvement in the New Orleans Saints bounty scandal. Something that stands out in his career.

