Former Browns defensive coordinator joins Brian Flores in suit against NFL

Former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Ray Horton is joining Brian Flores in a class-action lawsuit against the NFL.

According to paperwork Horton alleges the Tennessee Titans conducted a sham interview with him in 2016. According to a report the Titans are accused of only giving the interview due to the Rooney Rule and that Horton had no legit shot.

An all white ownership team for the Titans ended up hiring Mike Mularkey, who admitted he knew he was getting the job before the Horton interview.

Horton was the Browns defensive coordinator in 2016, that lasted one season. Most recently Horton was the defensive backs coach with the Washington Commanders in 2019.

Horton has 21 years as an assistant in the NFL, but never received a head coaching opportunity.

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks is another name that has joined the class-action lawsuit. Wilks only received a year with Josh Rosen and Sam Bradford as quarterback and was expected to win.

Essentially, there are now three people who have came forward about not getting fair chances in the NFL due to their race. This issue is more important now, than ever. It will be interesting to see how things shake out.

