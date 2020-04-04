Ricky Seals-Jones Agrees to One-Year Deal With Chiefs

After spending the 2019 season with the Cleveland Browns, Ricky Seals-Jones has agreed to a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs according to Terez Paylor of Yahoo! Sports. Seals operates more as a move tight end or big slot and could prove to be a nice weapon along with Travis Kelce for the Chiefs.

When the Browns hired Kevin Stefanski as their head coach, they made the move to sign Austin Hooper. Hooper and David Njoku are both capable of playing inline and while Seals-Jones can and has done that, he's more suited to play in space as an oversized wide receiver and struggled to block lined up closer to the formation.

Injuries limited Seals-Jones in terms of how much he could play, including a nagging injury to his shin, but Seals-Jones had three impactful games for the Browns in 2019. Largely operating as a surprise for opponents, he was able to get create some explosive plays. He filled the role that Breshad Perriman had the year before where he was a signing with low expectations that produced some nice results, though not quite to the same level Perriman did.

Against the Baltimore Ravens, Seals-Jones got behind a coverage breakdown setting up a big play, which set the tone in a game that would prove to be a rout, catching three passes on three targets for 82 yards and a touchdown. In losing efforts, Seals-Jones caught a combined six passes against the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals for 76 yards and three touchdowns.

Seals-Jones is still just 25 years old and he keeps flashing playmaking ability, so in an offense full of weapons, he could be an ancillary option that produces some big plays in Kansas City.