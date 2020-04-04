BrownsDigest
Ricky Seals-Jones Agrees to One-Year Deal With Chiefs

Pete Smith

After spending the 2019 season with the Cleveland Browns, Ricky Seals-Jones has agreed to a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs according to Terez Paylor of Yahoo! Sports. Seals operates more as a move tight end or big slot and could prove to be a nice weapon along with Travis Kelce for the Chiefs.

When the Browns hired Kevin Stefanski as their head coach, they made the move to sign Austin Hooper. Hooper and David Njoku are both capable of playing inline and while Seals-Jones can and has done that, he's more suited to play in space as an oversized wide receiver and struggled to block lined up closer to the formation.

Injuries limited Seals-Jones in terms of how much he could play, including a nagging injury to his shin, but Seals-Jones had three impactful games for the Browns in 2019. Largely operating as a surprise for opponents, he was able to get create some explosive plays. He filled the role that Breshad Perriman had the year before where he was a signing with low expectations that produced some nice results, though not quite to the same level Perriman did.

Against the Baltimore Ravens, Seals-Jones got behind a coverage breakdown setting up a  big play, which set the tone in a game that would prove to be a rout, catching three passes on three targets for 82 yards and a touchdown. In losing efforts, Seals-Jones caught a combined six passes against the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals for 76 yards and three touchdowns.

Seals-Jones is still just 25 years old and he keeps flashing playmaking ability, so in an offense full of weapons, he could be an ancillary option that produces some big plays in Kansas City.

TheMMQB Mock Draft 12.0: 4 Trades Provide Variables For Browns

Kevin Hanson of TheMMQB has come out with his 12th mock draft and there are a handful of trades, which provides some interesting hurdles for the Cleveland Browns to clear, providing a much different result than most would expect.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Browns Dismissing Bogus Notion They Must Overpay to Attract Free Agents

For years there has been an idea that the Cleveland Browns had to overpay in order to get free agents to play for them. As the current regime under Andrew Berry as the general manager and head coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns have been aggressive while still being conscious of the salary cap.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Damarious Randall Signs One-Year Deal With Las Vegas Raiders

Damarious Randall, who played the last two seasons as a member of the Cleveland Browns, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders as first reported by Josina Anderson of ESPN.

Pete Smith

Who Is The Modern RBU? Where Do Nick Chubb's Georgia Bulldogs Rank?

TheMMQB's look for the modern position 'U' is on to running back. Reid Foster and Gary Gramling have the top three schools all from the SEC including Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb's school, the University of Georgia.

Pete Smith

Who Is the Modern OLU? It Turns Out It Isn't Cornell

As TheMMQB turns their attention to the offensive line as to which school is the modern OLU, the Cleveland Browns only have one player on the roster that went to any of the top schools for producing talent based on their data, but that hasn't stopped the Browns from assembling one of the most talented units in the league.

Pete Smith

Browns Executive Vice President Puts in Stone That the Uniform Reveal is Real Close

Cleveland Browns fans have been waiting, with no definite answer of when, they now know it will be soon that the new uniforms will be out for the 2020 season and beyond.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Agree To 2-Year Deal With Adrian Clayborn

The Cleveland Browns have addressed their depth at defensive end, agreeing to a two-year deal with Adrian Clayborn according to his agent.

Pete Smith

by

Mdbrownsfan

Everson Griffen Decision Likely Doesn't Happen Until Jadeveon Clowney Determines His Next Move

Of the remaining free agents, defensive end Everson Griffen might be the biggest name player the Cleveland Browns have talked to that is still making his decision. His decision likely won't occur until Jadeveon Clowney makes his own choice.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Who Is The New WRU? The Browns Are Most of LSU's Case

Continuing their look at the modern position U's, Reid Foster and Gary Gramling take a look at the top schools for wide receivers. LSU is high on the list and the Cleveland Browns have the two most impactful Tigers on their roster.

Pete Smith

The Modern QBU? It Should Be Obvious; The Browns Have One Of The Biggest Reasons

Which school deserves to be called the modern QBU? Reid Foster and Gary Gramling endeavored to find out and the answer was unsurprising for Cleveland Browns fans. The Oklahoma Sooners have produced multiple top signal callers over the past decade and Baker Mayfield is as good as any of them.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith