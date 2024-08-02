Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Seeking Return With Jets
Jarvis Landry was traded to the 0-16 Cleveland Browns from the Miami Dolphins in 2018. Instead of mailing it in and collecting his paychecks, he bought into helping turn the Browns franchise around.
Earlier this offseason, Landry took to social media to explain the breakup between he and the Browns in 2021, where Cleveland decided to move on from the veteran and bring in Amari Cooper as its big-ticket wide receiver. Landry then signed with his hometown New Orleans Saints in 2022, where he only appeared in nine games.
After not playing in 2023, Landry is looking to make one final return. On Thursday the 31-year-old worked out for the New York Jets.
The potential fit for Landry in New York makes a lot of sense. That wide receiver room is very young with guys like Garrett Wilson and Malachi Corley who are trying to make a splash in 2024. Plus, the Jets have a future Hall-of-Famer at quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. If Landry and the Jets do come to terms, it might be the right spot for Landry to end his career.
While in Cleveland, "Juice" had four really strong seasons. He averaged 72 catches, 890 yards and just under four touchdowns per year. His signature in-game moment as a Brown was the 41-yard touchdown in Cleveland's Wild Card Round win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2020 playoffs.
Off the field, Landry is most known for his "contagious" speech to the Browns receiver room in the 2018 Hard Knocks episode. Landry was the driving force behind Cleveland flipping the script on what the culture used to be.
Retiring a Cleveland Brown is not in the cards for Landry, but one last go around in New York might be ends his NFL career.