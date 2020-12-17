Colt McCoy Will Start, Freddie Kitchens Will Call Plays Against Browns As Jason Garrett Tests Positive For COVID-19

The New York Giants will have Freddie Kitchens calling plays and Colt McCoy at quarterback against the Cleveland Browns as offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19 and Daniel Jones is dealing with an injury.

The New York Giants announced offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19 and that tight ends coach and tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will call plays against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Former Browns quarterback Colt McCoy will be the starter as Daniel Jones recovers from the injury he suffers against the Arizona Cardinals.

Apparently the 2020 season isn't complete without encountering unsuccessful ghosts of Cleveland Browns past, competing directly with the head coach from 2019 and a quarterback from 2010 to 2012, starting 21 games.

Kevin Stefanski will have the opportunity to put it on the coach who somehow beat him out for the Browns head coaching job in 2019 while Kitchens gets the chance to prove he does have an idea of what he's doing, despite so much evidence to the contrary.

Kitchens was an effective offensive coordinator for the Browns when he took over the job in 2018, because he had oversight in the form of interim head coach Gregg Williams. In 2019, he didn't answer to anyone and that proved disastrous. He has oversight in Joe Judge, which might help as well as having to reflect on everything that went wrong in Cleveland.

McCoy has arguably been the better quarterback on the Giants roster, albeit in a small sample size. He's not overly exciting in terms of playmaking ability, but he protects the football and avoids putting the defense in poor positions.

That becomes incredibly important as the Giants have not won a game where the defense has allowed the opponent to score more than 20.