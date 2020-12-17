Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Search

Colt McCoy Will Start, Freddie Kitchens Will Call Plays Against Browns As Jason Garrett Tests Positive For COVID-19

The New York Giants will have Freddie Kitchens calling plays and Colt McCoy at quarterback against the Cleveland Browns as offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19 and Daniel Jones is dealing with an injury.
Author:
Publish date:

The New York Giants announced offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19 and that tight ends coach and tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will call plays against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Former Browns quarterback Colt McCoy will be the starter as Daniel Jones recovers from the injury he suffers against the Arizona Cardinals.

Apparently the 2020 season isn't complete without encountering unsuccessful ghosts of Cleveland Browns past, competing directly with the head coach from 2019 and a quarterback from 2010 to 2012, starting 21 games.

Kevin Stefanski will have the opportunity to put it on the coach who somehow beat him out for the Browns head coaching job in 2019 while Kitchens gets the chance to prove he does have an idea of what he's doing, despite so much evidence to the contrary.

Kitchens was an effective offensive coordinator for the Browns when he took over the job in 2018, because he had oversight in the form of interim head coach Gregg Williams. In 2019, he didn't answer to anyone and that proved disastrous. He has oversight in Joe Judge, which might help as well as having to reflect on everything that went wrong in Cleveland.

McCoy has arguably been the better quarterback on the Giants roster, albeit in a small sample size. He's not overly exciting in terms of playmaking ability, but he protects the football and avoids putting the defense in poor positions.

That becomes incredibly important as the Giants have not won a game where the defense has allowed the opponent to score more than 20.

Dec 6, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy (12) walks to the locker room following a 17-12 victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colt McCoy Will Start, Freddie Kitchens Will Call Plays Against Browns As Jason Garrett Tests Positive For COVID-19

Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks through the line behind the block of offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Without Andrew Sendejo, Wyatt Teller For Wednesday's Practice

Dec 13, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Daniel Jones Has Lower Leg Injury, Status For Sunday Unclear

Dec 8, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Dontrell Hilliard (25) returns a kickoff from Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Texans Claim Dontrell Hilliard Off Waivers

The Full Kareem Hunt On Display For Cleveland Browns Against Baltimore Ravens
Featured Content

The Full Kareem Hunt Was On Display Against Ravens

Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) scores a two-point conversion during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

J.K. Dobbins On Andrew Sendejo Injury: ‘Boy Better Bring His Big Boy Britches Next Time’

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas (80) completes a catch as Cleveland Browns free safety Andrew Sendejo (23) defends during the first quarter of a Week 7 NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals lead the Cleveland Browns 17-10 at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Cleveland Browns Oct 25
News

Browns Andrew Sendejo Suffered Concussion Against Ravens

The_Future_of_the_Browns_Defensive_Line-5fd8cb13cb5525537ae96ee4_Dec_15_2020_15_39_36
Featured Content

The Future of the Browns Defensive Line

Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) fist bumps running back Andy Janovich (31) before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Show Character, Grit In Last Second Loss to Ravens