Free agent Olivier Vernon expects to be full strength for 2022 return

A former Browns edge rusher could soon be back in the NFL, following recovery from a serious injury.

Olivier Vernon is going to be ready for the 2022 season and expects to be back on the football field. Vernon has not played since the 2022 season, when he was with the Cleveland Browns.

Vernon gave the Browns a competent pass rusher opposite of star Myles Garrett. Cleveland found an upgrade in Jadeveon Clowney, but he’s a free agent and returning is not a lock. Vernon isn’t a player the Browns can rely on heavily coming off injury — he will likely be a rotational piece wherever he ends up.

Browns still have to make sure they have a second defensive end, but Vernon returning on a one-year deal is not a terrible idea. It will be a ‘prove it’ type deal that shows Vernon is healthy.

An achilles injury is as tough as nails to come back from. Vernon gives a nice run stopping presence from the edge and even recorded nine sacks in 2020. If Vernon can return to that level over time, another good pass rusher is on the free agent market.

Cleveland taking a look would be doing due diligence. Even if it means taking the former roles of Takkarist McKinley or Porter Gustin, the Browns should explore this route. Paying for depth isn’t ideal and Vernon wouldn’t break the bank.

