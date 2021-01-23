Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Former Browns’ QB Charlie Frye To Coach With Miami Dolphins

Charlie Frye spent a couple of years in Cleveland with the Browns, since then has done quite a bit of coaching. Now, has a chance to coach quarterbacks with the Miami Dolphins.
Charlie Frye’s roots run deep in Ohio including a run with the Cleveland Browns. Frye was a quarterback for the Browns from 2005-2007, mostly starting in the 2006 season. Frye was never good in Cleveland, but the name sticks around as one of the many quarterbacks this team has seen. Frye has worked his way up through some college ranks since retiring as a player and will now coach quarterbacks with the Miami Dolphins, per Pete Thamel.

Frye will have the chance to groom Tua Tagovailoa into the Dolphins’ quarterback for the foreseeable future. A franchise that has made a rather quick turnaround hopes to have their guy behind center after drafting him out of Alabama.

2006 was the last time Frye stuck on roster with the Browns, was traded the following year when Cleveland decided to go with Derek Anderson. After that he bounced around a bit and eventually retired from playing in 2009. From Willard, Ohio to Akron to play college ball and eventually playing with the Browns, it goes to show Frye’s journey was Ohio based through and through.

From 2012-2015 Frye coached high school football in Florida, then was Director of Player Development for the Florida Gators. The former Brown’ spent 2017 as a wide receivers coach at division ll Ashland and the past couple seasons Frye has been the offensive coordinator at Central Michigan. Frye has some experience coaching at every level besides the pros, which he will now have in Miami with the Dolphins. 

