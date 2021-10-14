    • October 14, 2021
    Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett has a Quarterback Cemetery in his Front Yard

    Myles Garrett is in the Halloween spirit at his residence with a fun little twist.
    Author:

    Things are getting spooky at the residence of Cleveland Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett. The star pass rusher has planted a ‘quarterback grave’ in the front yard of his home. Each headstone is a different quarterback he has played against this season, or will play against.

    Myles Garrett currently leads the NFL in sacks on the 2021 season with seven through the team’s first five games.

    In the photos above is a headstone for Justin Fields, who Garrett was able to sack a whopping four times. Joined by Fields is Justin Herbert, who was sacked by Garrett as well.

    There are monuments for Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and rookie Mac Jones as well. Kyler Murray is in view as well, maybe foreshadowing a sack coming this Sunday for number 95 on the speedy quarterback for the Cardinals.

    Garrett has already sacked Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, so they are deserving of a spot in the quarterback cemetery. Garrett will get his chance with Patriots’ Jones later this year.

    All in all, this is a funny thing of Garrett to do in the times of the Halloween season. It will likely gain national attention and some of the quarterbacks may not be happy about it. But, for the time being the Garrett residence is home to a quarterback cemetery or sorts. 

    Sep 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reaches for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
