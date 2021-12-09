Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Browns P Jamie Gillan, LB Anthony Walker Jr. Placed on COVID-19 Reserve/List

    Thursday, the Cleveland Browns announced they were placing starting middle linebacker Anthony Walker and punter Jamie Gillan on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, all but certainly ruling them out for the game against the Baltimore Ravens.
    The Cleveland Browns are placing linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and punter Jamie Gillan on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

    Gillan is vaccinated, but he's not going to be able to test negative twice within a 24-hour period in order to play, so the Browns will have to go with another option. This is not even the first time Gillan has been infected with COVID-19. He contracted the virus in the 2020 season and it took a toll on him.

    Earlier in the week, the Browns were relieved to get back their long snapper Charley Hughlett back from the COVID-19 list, but they were practicing with linebacker Mack Wilson as the team's long snapper in case of emergency.

    The Browns will need to find another punter before Sunday's game. Given the performance of Gillan this season, which has been largely mediocre, the opportunity to use someone else as the punter could provide an interesting contrast.

    Walker, the team's starting middle linebacker and one of the team leaders, will certainly be missed in this contest. He was part of what proved to be an effective game plan against the Baltimore Ravens offense.

    The Browns have designated linebacker Jacob Phillips to return from injured reserve and he is practicing, though he has yet to be activated. He could operate in the middle for the Browns. They also have Elijah Lee who has been utilized in that role as has Malcolm Smith.

    Walker and Gillan join David Njoku, who was placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

    Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan (7) on the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    Browns P Jamie Gillan, LB Anthony Walker Jr. Placed on COVID-19 Reserve/List

