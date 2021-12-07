Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    Grant Delpit Voted Browns Ed Block Courage Award Winner for 2021

    The same day the Cleveland Browns announced Denzel Ward as their Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee for 2021, Grant Delpit was announced as the Ed Block Courage Award Winner as voted by his teammates.
    The Cleveland Browns have announced that second year safety Grant Delpit has been voted the Ed Block Courage Award for 2021. The award is voted by the team for the player that most exemplifies courage, compassion, commitment and community.

    Running back Nick Chubb won the award in 2020 and defensive back Juston Burris won it in 2019.

    Delpit was being prepared to start at free safety as a rookie after being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He suffered a ruptured Achilles' injury in August, ending his rookie season before it really began. Since then, he has worked hard to recover from the injury after surgery, which has spilled over into the 2021 season.

    The nature of the injury and recovery can take more than one year and it can difficult to truly recover. If that was not challenging enough, Delpit's path back to the field was interrupted by hamstring issues that limited his ability to practice or perform in the preseason.

    Delpit was finally able to really contribute for the Browns against the Houston Texans in week two of the season, making a number of plays in the game, the most notable of which was a sack fumble on rookie quarterback Davis Mills.

    The 2021 season has not been a smooth ride for Delpit and it's not clear just how recovered he really is at this point. Sure, he's cleared and able to participate, but he's likely still compromised relative to where he was before the injury. 

    Nevertheless, Delpit's season is trending in the right direction as he gains confidence at the position, which included an interception in the Browns most recent game against the Baltimore Ravens.

    The Browns look forward to seeing how much more Delpit can grow in the remaining five regular season games as well as into the 2022 season.

