Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Greedy Williams Cleared From Shoulder Injury

Per his Twitter account, Cleveland Browns corner Greedy Williams has announced he's been cleared from the shoulder injury that kept him out the entire 2020 season.
Author:
Publish date:

Cleveland Browns corner Greedy Williams has announced via social media that he's been cleared from the nerve issue that he's been dealing with in his shoulder since before he was drafted.

This has to be a massive relief for Williams, who seemed genuinely tortured by his inability to play this year for a problem clouded in mystery. Initially, the Browns called the injury day to day in training camp last year which lasted for over a month before they finally put him on injured reserve.

Even the time on injured reserve didn't clear the air since teams had the ability to activate players after three weeks. Occasionally Williams would respond to comments on his Twitter account that were questioning why he couldn't play and he sounded defeated. Unfortunately, there were plenty of people speculating he was soft or unwilling to play when he was dealing with as serious issue that kept him out all season.

Williams tried to lobby the coaching staff to let him play at the end of the year in the playoffs, particularly when Denzel Ward was on the COVID-19 list. Now, three months later he's finally cleared.

Hopefully that means the issue is truly resolved, not just for his playing career, but for his life.

As for his future with the Browns, it's good news he's cleared now so he can focus entirely on getting ready for the 2021 season. Based on the two seasons he's had in the NFL, it would be extraordinarily brave for the Browns to pencil him as a starter for next season. He was mediocre as a rookie and didn't play his second year.

That doesn't mean the Browns should write him off either. Teams simply cannot have too many corners, so the Browns should continue to add corner help with the chance for Williams to compete for a role in the defense. He's still on a cheap deal for two more years, so there's value in having him.

If Williams can play great, that would be great news for the Browns. They can act accordingly. If he's average, he's still useful but not necessarily someone they'd want to start. 2020 showed just how valuable depth could be as the Browns were forced to start a backup gunner at corner in a playoff game.

Good news for the Browns and Williams, but it doesn't eliminate the fact they need to keep adding corner help. It just gives them one more option.

READ MORE: 3 Free Agent Safeties That Would Upgrade Browns Secondary

May 15, 2019; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) runs with the ball during organized team activities at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Greedy Williams Cleared From Shoulder Injury

The_Browns_shouldnt_trade_David_Njoku-603fdcb3f5f9a21ba44b4a8e_Mar_03_2021_19_37_05
Featured Content

Misconceptions Regarding Browns Tight Ends

3 Free Safeties That Could Make Impact F
Featured Content

3 Free Agent Safeties That Would Upgrade Browns Secondary

Jan 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media during a press conference at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kevin Stefanski in First Presser for 2021 Season: “We Have to Evolve”

Oct 12, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

4 Free Agent Pass Rushers for Browns to Consider

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after the Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Myles Garrett Shows Off Ridiculous Explosion

C4532C0C-64EC-44F4-B110-355D03E17BA7
News

Cleveland Browns Hire Jonathan Decoster as Offensive Quality Control Coach

Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

J.J. Watt Signing With Arizona Cardinals