Packers To Host Browns For Joint Practices

Pete Smith

According to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Green Bay Packers are planning to host the Cleveland Browns for joint practices during training camp this upcoming season. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had announced the team had an agreement with a team for this upcoming season, but the Browns, led by first year head coach Kevin Stefanski are reportedly the team that agreed to it.

The Packers powers that be, both LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst were happy with what they were able to do last year with the Houston Texans and wanted to continue this upcoming season. Particularly with a collective bargaining agreement that seems intent on eliminating a preseason game, these joint practices are expected to fill the void.

Coaches typically like them because there is a more controlled environment with many of the drills that reduces the likelihood of injuries. Teams also like them because it makes it far easier to hide players they don't want to get exposure on television, scouted by other teams who then would try to swoop in and claim them if they hit waivers as they intend to hide them on the practice squad. Agents hate this, seeing it as a more difficult path for clients to get on active rosters and get more money than they would otherwise. Some teams have already done this like the New England Patriots where they will exclusively use players they have earmarked for those roles in joint practices, not using them in preseason games.

The flip side of that is that the NFL isn't really overseeing them, so where they could fine or suspend players based on actions in the preseason games, there's virtually no oversight in these joint practices with brawls breaking out that have shortened or abruptly ended them.

Enter the Browns, who under then head coach Freddie Kitchens, were in multiple brawls during joint practices last year including with the Indianapolis Colts that caused the team to shorten practice. There was a belief that Kitchens was encouraging his players to fight, or at least that he wasn't dissuading them from it.

Many believe that lack of accountability and discipline carried over into the regular season where the Browns were one of the most penalized teams in the league and particularly early in the season, on the wrong end or any number of personal fouls or unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, which resulted in fines as well as simply putting them in a hole that caused them to lose games. Against the Tennessee Titans in week one, the Browns had almost 200 yards in penalties in an embarrassing debut that proved to be foreshadowing for what was to come of the season.

Stefanski's emphasis on work, being smart, tough and accountable, would seem to suggest he will have far less tolerance for that type of behavior, particularly in a joint practice session. They can't work if they can't practice and a brawl would prevent that from happening. As a result, it will be interesting to see the difference in the team between the two coaching staffs.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Historic Offensive Tackle Class Performs Better Than Anticipated

The highly touted offensive tackle class exceeded expectations at the NFL Scouting Combine, easily outshining every other group that has tested to this point. This is welcome news to the Cleveland Browns, who need multiple offensive tackles.

Pete Smith

The 40s Impressed But Agility Underwhelmed For Many Receivers At Combine

On field testing for the NFL Scouting Combine began Thursday evening with the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends. The receivers provided the track meet the NFL Network was hoping for, but the agility times were underwhelming, raised questions for a number of prospects.

Pete Smith

Mekhi Becton's Size, Athleticism Raises Unique Questions

The Cleveland Browns may well draft an offensive tackle with their first round pick. Mekhi Becton from Louisville, with his unique size and athleticism forces teams to come up with answers for questions they rarely have to ask.

Pete Smith

Isaiah Simmons Could Be In The Mix For Cleveland If Joe Schobert Isn’t Kept and Teams Get Quarterback Happy

Isaiah Simmons could be an option for the Cleveland Browns if the team can’t bring back Joe Schobert in free agency.

BrandonLittle

Browns Reportedly Hiring Shaun Huls As Director of High Performance

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly adding to their strength and conditioning program, hiring Shaun Huls to be the director of high performance, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Pete Smith

OldBob2

Report: Jets Preparing Big Offer for Jack Conklin

Free Agent offensive tackle could be the apple of the New York Jets' eye according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network. The Jets appear to be preparing to make a substantial offer to Conklin once free agency begins.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns Eyeing Case Keenum?

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Cleveland Browns may be looking to upgrade the backup quarterback spot in addition to adding someone who knows Kevin Stefanski's offense in Case Keenum.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Baker Mayfield Hopes to Slim Down Next Season, Gain Speed and be in Better Shape

Quarterback Baker Mayfield hopes to regain rookie season form, become quicker and be in better overall body health for next season.

BrandonLittle

Browns Notebook: Combine Starts, Notable Measurements, Players Not Testing, Old Faces in New Places

The Scouting Combine is while testing and press conferences happen later in the week, a few tidbits came up that could impact the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Kevin Stefanski Scouting Combine Press Conference

Kevin Stefanski took his turn at the podium during the NFL Scouting Combine after general manager Andrew Berry. Stefanski echoed much of what Berry said, but did touch on a few points regarding specific players and the philosophy of the team.

Pete Smith