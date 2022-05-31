Skip to main content

Greg Newsome, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Speak on the relationship between Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield

Two current Browns players spoke on the relationship between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr., as well as the two as teammates.

Since the departure of Odell Beckham Jr. and the likely departure of Baker Mayfield, there have been tons of questions about how good of teammates the two actually were.

Second-year players Greg Newsome and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah went on the Varsity House Podcast and one of the segments was regarding Beckham and Mayfield as teammates. The two defensive players opened up about Mayfield and Beckham as teammates, and much more.

“Odell has got to be one of the best teammates I’ve had,” said Owusu-Koramoah. “Nah, he’s the best teammate I’ve done had,” Newsome interrupted.

The two players were able to play just part of a season with Beckham, just seven games to be exact before he was released by the Browns.

“The crazy thing is Baker was a great teammate too … I was hanging out with the offensive guys a little bit. If my family is not in town he would invite me to dinner to hang out with them,” Newsome said.

Mayfield was often known for hanging out with Wyatt Teller, Austin Hooper, and other offensive guys.

“Those relationships from a whole entire thing were just off honestly. Yes, it was distracting, but I knew at the end of the day I still got to do my job,” Newsome continued.

Eventually, Beckham Sr. making a video of his son often open was the final straw. Two current players on the Browns still believe that the relationship was fixable. Two players with actual insight, are around both of them every day.

The two Browns said it was just locker room talk, but nothing where they still could not play together. “It was more of locker room talk from like a humor side,” said Owusu-Koramoah.

Beckham is healing from another torn ACL after a Super Bowl win, while Mayfield is still awaiting a trade from the Browns. But, this podcast episode gave a sense of closure and put out the facts of what some of the locker room actually felt about the situation.

