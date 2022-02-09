Greg Robinson Arrested in Louisiana with Estimated $120,810 Worth of Drugs

Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle has been arrested for drug possession and intent to distribute in Thibodeaux, Louisiana nary a year after he was arrested in El Paso County, Texas for similar offenses.

The last time former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson's name came up, it was February 20th, 2020 as news broke he had been arrested in El Paso County Texas with 157 pounds of marijuana. Fortunate to only have to pay $5,000 in fines and serve five years of probation, he had an opportunity to do something else with his life.

Unfortunately, a year later, he's been arrested again, this time in Thibodeaux, Louisiana where he owns multiple properties. This time, the news is less jarring because of what happened last year. Drugs were once again involved, they were far beyond marijuana and could carry more significant penalties. The fact he was put on probation in Texas will not help his cause.

Law enforcement pulled over a 2021 Cadillac Escalade for a traffic violation. According to police, they found cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, Xanax and methamphetamine, which prompted them to seek and be awarded search warrants for multiple properties.

The police have filed criminal charges including felony possession with intent to distribute.

Bail for Robinson has been set at $315,000.

In addition to the Browns, where Robinson played in 2018 and 2019, he was the second overall pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2014 and played for the Detroit Lions in 2017.