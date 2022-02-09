Skip to main content

Greg Robinson Arrested in Louisiana with Estimated $120,810 Worth of Drugs

Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle has been arrested for drug possession and intent to distribute in Thibodeaux, Louisiana nary a year after he was arrested in El Paso County, Texas for similar offenses.

The last time former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson's name came up, it was February 20th, 2020 as news broke he had been arrested in El Paso County Texas with 157 pounds of marijuana. Fortunate to only have to pay $5,000 in fines and serve five years of probation, he had an opportunity to do something else with his life.

Unfortunately, a year later, he's been arrested again, this time in Thibodeaux, Louisiana where he owns multiple properties. This time, the news is less jarring because of what happened last year. Drugs were once again involved, they were far beyond marijuana and could carry more significant penalties. The fact he was put on probation in Texas will not help his cause.

Law enforcement pulled over a 2021 Cadillac Escalade for a traffic violation. According to police, they found cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, Xanax and methamphetamine, which prompted them to seek and be awarded search warrants for multiple properties.

Read More

"A search of those properties turned up about $120,810 worth of drugs, police said, including over 3 pounds of crystal meth, 2.2 pounds of cocaine, nearly 40 pounds of marijuana, 4 grams of crack cocaine, 227 doses of hydrocodone, 48 doses of oxycodone and 18 doses of alprazolam, which is a generic form of Xanax." - Dan Copp, The Courier

The police have filed criminal charges including felony possession with intent to distribute.

Bail for Robinson has been set at $315,000.

In addition to the Browns, where Robinson played in 2018 and 2019, he was the second overall pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2014 and played for the Detroit Lions in 2017.

Aug 23, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson (78) looks on during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
News

Greg Robinson Arrested in Louisiana with Estimated $120,810 Worth of Drugs

50 seconds ago
For Pete's Sake
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - Senior Bowl Week

3 hours ago
1299ECB4-4BC0-41F6-B5D9-39E558C61D86
News

Vikings to Hire Browns Executive to Senior Role

5 hours ago
Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks to the bench during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Myles Garrett to Play in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

5 hours ago
0FF45165-5AEC-4B4C-A7FD-B17CF9ACB11B
News

Steelers Hire Former Browns Player as Assistant Coach

23 hours ago
Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) reacts after making a first down catch during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Renegotiating Jarvis Landry's Contract No Easy Task

Feb 8, 2022
F3D062CB-5EA4-45C5-8588-4348F9241009
News

Wink Martindale Lands New Defensive Coordinator Job

Feb 8, 2022
FF1BE263-9F62-4D44-970C-81924B7CFA44
News

Steelers Interested in ESPN Commentator For Vacant General Manager Position

Feb 8, 2022