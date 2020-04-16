BrownsDigest
Growing Buzz Cleveland Browns Intend To Trade Down, Select Offensive Tackle Ezra Cleveland

Pete Smith

There is a growing sense that the Cleveland Browns will trade down from the 10th pick in the draft with a plan to select Ezra Cleveland, the offensive tackle from Boise State. This has been a real possibility for a while, but as the sense is that the tackles the Browns would be thrilled to select tackles Andrew Thomas from Georgia or Tristan Wirfs from Iowa, they are less likely to be available when the Browns are on the clock at 10th pick.

Should that prove to be the case, the Browns have likely been discussing trade scenarios with teams to move down, potentially add a second day draft pick, perhaps a 2021 draft asset as well and then select a left tackle they're excited about in Cleveland.

Cleveland, based on data analysis, has the most upside of any offensive tackle in this class. His height is ideal for the tackle position and his athleticism is elite in every way possible. His speed, explosion and agility are all fantastic. It's just a matter of getting him to live up to massive potential.

The Browns would be betting that offensive line coach Bill Callahan can do it and that despite concerns on tape of how badly Cleveland wants to be a great player, that the Browns can get it out of him.

His athleticism when it comes to reach blocking and beating the opponent to the spot, are fantastic, which is a big part of what the Browns want to be able to do in their wide zone scheme. Likewise, they want Cleveland to keep Baker Mayfield clean on the blind side.

A few of the teams that have been mentioned the most in terms of trade down scenarios are the Denver Broncos at 15th pick and the Atlanta Falcons at 16th pick. The Broncos allegedly want Henry Ruggs III from Alabama to be the deep speed threat that fits with their quarterback Drew Lock.

The Falcons, meanwhile, are believed to be after defensive help. That could come in the form of Javon Kinlaw, a defensive tackle from South Carolina, that could add to Grady Jarrett and the newly signed Dante Fowler and give them an imposing. Florida corner C.J Henderson is a talented cover option that could replace the recently released Desmond Trufant in their secondary.

While some don't believe Cleveland is worth the 15th or 16th pick, the Browns may not care, believing that what they got in the trade is enough to make up for whatever value they might be losing by not trading down a second time. The risk with another trade down would be missing out on their man and that may be simply too much to pursue.

Cleveland Browns Unveil Highly Anticipated Uniforms

After years of waiting and weeks of teasing, the Cleveland Browns have unveiled their highly anticipated uniforms for the 2020 season and beyond.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Odell Beckham Isn't On The Trading Block

Despite multiple reports and rumors that the Cleveland Browns are in discussions that involve trading wide receiver Odell Beckham, he's not on the trading block and the rumors about it have no merit.

Pete Smith

5 Inside Linebackers For The Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns approach to linebacker will be interesting to watch, because it has been de-emphasized in their defense. As a result, they could look to target very specific players that function in specialized roles.

Pete Smith

5 Wide Receivers For The Browns In the 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are a wild card when it comes to the 2020 NFL Draft at wide receiver. They could certainly use one, but it's wide open in terms of the type they'd like. Nevertheless, there are five potential fits for the Browns in this year's class.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Browns Building With Eye Toward Super Bowl Run in 2021 or 2022

Between the way the Cleveland Browns have almost completely built their offense and the cap space they can rollover to 2021, the team would only theoretically have to build a defense to make a run for the Super Bowl.

Pete Smith

by

Dopeitsparish

Atlanta Falcons A Potential Trade Partner?

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Atlanta Falcons are motivated to move up in the 2020 NFL Draft. Likely in an attempt to improve their defense, they could be a trade partner for the Cleveland Browns in the event the Browns don't like their options at 10th pick.

Pete Smith

Jenny Vrentas's Latest Mock Draft One Trade Short

In her latest mock draft, Jenny Vrentas provides a realistic scenario that would seemingly leave the Cleveland Browns in a tough spot. Where it goes from there is hardly ideal.

Pete Smith

Wisconsin Edge Rusher Zack Baun Tests Positive For Diluted Sample At NFL Scouting Combine

Wisconsin Edge Defender and potential Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft target Zack Baun tested positive for a diluted sample at the NFL Scouting Combine according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pete Smith

5 Edge Rushers For The Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are in pretty good shape with their edge rushers for 2020 with Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon and Adrian Clayborn, but they could be in the market for a fourth edge rusher if the value is there.

Pete Smith

Karl Joseph Signs Contract With Browns, Still Waiting To Complete Physical

Karl Joseph has signed his contract with the Cleveland Browns, but he has not completed a physical. He was the last player the Browns were waiting to sign officially among players they had agreed to deals with during free agency.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55