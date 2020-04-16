Growing Buzz Cleveland Browns Intend To Trade Down, Select Offensive Tackle Ezra Cleveland

There is a growing sense that the Cleveland Browns will trade down from the 10th pick in the draft with a plan to select Ezra Cleveland, the offensive tackle from Boise State. This has been a real possibility for a while, but as the sense is that the tackles the Browns would be thrilled to select tackles Andrew Thomas from Georgia or Tristan Wirfs from Iowa, they are less likely to be available when the Browns are on the clock at 10th pick.

Should that prove to be the case, the Browns have likely been discussing trade scenarios with teams to move down, potentially add a second day draft pick, perhaps a 2021 draft asset as well and then select a left tackle they're excited about in Cleveland.

Cleveland, based on data analysis, has the most upside of any offensive tackle in this class. His height is ideal for the tackle position and his athleticism is elite in every way possible. His speed, explosion and agility are all fantastic. It's just a matter of getting him to live up to massive potential.

The Browns would be betting that offensive line coach Bill Callahan can do it and that despite concerns on tape of how badly Cleveland wants to be a great player, that the Browns can get it out of him.

His athleticism when it comes to reach blocking and beating the opponent to the spot, are fantastic, which is a big part of what the Browns want to be able to do in their wide zone scheme. Likewise, they want Cleveland to keep Baker Mayfield clean on the blind side.

A few of the teams that have been mentioned the most in terms of trade down scenarios are the Denver Broncos at 15th pick and the Atlanta Falcons at 16th pick. The Broncos allegedly want Henry Ruggs III from Alabama to be the deep speed threat that fits with their quarterback Drew Lock.

The Falcons, meanwhile, are believed to be after defensive help. That could come in the form of Javon Kinlaw, a defensive tackle from South Carolina, that could add to Grady Jarrett and the newly signed Dante Fowler and give them an imposing. Florida corner C.J Henderson is a talented cover option that could replace the recently released Desmond Trufant in their secondary.

While some don't believe Cleveland is worth the 15th or 16th pick, the Browns may not care, believing that what they got in the trade is enough to make up for whatever value they might be losing by not trading down a second time. The risk with another trade down would be missing out on their man and that may be simply too much to pursue.