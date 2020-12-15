Texans Claim Dontrell Hilliard Off Waivers

The Houston Texans continue in their tradition of acquiring former Cleveland Browns running backs, claiming Dontrell Hilliard off waivers.

Hilliard joins fellow former Brown Duke Johnson, who the Texans gave up a third round pick to acquire in the 2019 NFL Draft. Carlos Hyde played for the Browns in 2018 and then the Texans in 2019.

Hilliard was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane and spent the 2018, 2019 and most of the 2020 season with the Browns, appearing in 26 games, including five this season. He caught 22 passes on 26 targets for 199 yards and carried the ball 22 times for 97 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Often a third running back, Hilliard was a smallish back with tremendous speed that was pretty solid depth. He also contributed on special teams returning kickoffs in his three with the Browns. He returned 30 kicks at an average of 23.5 yards per return.

In 2019, he had his best year as a kicker returner, including a return for 72 yards. He also returned punts that season, returning 15 punts at an average of 7.1 yards.

The Browns opted to keep D'Ernest Johnson over Hilliard when they needed to reduce their roster to three backs and Johnson does many of the things Hilliard does, but the Browns have made the decision that Johnson was the better option.

Hilliard can certainly help a team and the Texans need help at running back with some of the issues they've faced with injuries. The Browns have an embarrassment of riches at running back and Hilliard was not a bad player. They simply ran out of room for him as they addressed other needs.