How Rashard Higgins is Preparing Himself Ahead of Free Agency

Free agent to be Rashard Higgins is working with a trainer that has trained with Antonio Brown, amongst others.

Rashard Higgins days very well could be done for in Cleveland. Free agency will soon begin and the Colorado State product is an unrestricted free agent. Cleveland is bound to reinvent their wide receiver room, running it back is questionable.

Higgins is working out with football trainer David Robinson ahead of free agency. Robinson has worked with the likes of Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Emmanuel Sanders — and the list goes on.

An interesting perspective is that Higgins is still rocking a Browns helmet and orange gloves. Maybe they’re what he’s used to, but would a guy be repping a former team? It is an interesting perspective.

Higgins is bound to test the market and receive a few offers. It will be cool to see where Higgins ends up, considering the amount of work he has done to get to this point.

