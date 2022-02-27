Skip to main content

How Rashard Higgins is Preparing Himself Ahead of Free Agency

Free agent to be Rashard Higgins is working with a trainer that has trained with Antonio Brown, amongst others.

Rashard Higgins days very well could be done for in Cleveland. Free agency will soon begin and the Colorado State product is an unrestricted free agent. Cleveland is bound to reinvent their wide receiver room, running it back is questionable.

Higgins is working out with football trainer David Robinson ahead of free agency. Robinson has worked with the likes of Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Emmanuel Sanders — and the list goes on.

An interesting perspective is that Higgins is still rocking a Browns helmet and orange gloves. Maybe they’re what he’s used to, but would a guy be repping a former team? It is an interesting perspective.

Higgins is bound to test the market and receive a few offers. It will be cool to see where Higgins ends up, considering the amount of work he has done to get to this point.

Read More

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Dec 6, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) catches a touchdown pass behind coverage from Tennessee Titans cornerback Breon Borders (39) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
News

How Rashard Higgins is Preparing Himself Ahead of Free Agency

By Brandon Little
21 seconds ago
Jack Conklin, Cody Parkey Return From Covid-19 list, Multiple Elav
News

Browns, Jack Conklin Rework Deal to Guarantee He's in Cleveland for 2022 Season

By Pete Smith
7 hours ago
C19935CE-3F26-47F0-BDFC-8D80973E06F1
News

Browns Promote New Tight Ends Coach from Within Organization, Drew Petzing new quarterback coach

By Brandon Little
Feb 25, 2022
Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Early Days of Free Agency will Reveal Offseason Strategy

By Evan Crowell
Feb 25, 2022
Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (4) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Free Agency Preview: LB Anthony Walker Jr.

By Pete Smith
Feb 25, 2022
Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) is blocked by Illinois offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (79) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Cfb Purdue Vs Illinois
Featured Content

Scouting Report: George Karlaftis III, DE Purdue

By Pete Smith
Feb 24, 2022
Elijah Lee Film Room 2021
Featured Content

Free Agency Preview: LB Elijah Lee

By Pete Smith
Feb 24, 2022
Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
News

Baker Mayfield Pictured Without Sling or Harness on Recovering Shoulder

By Brandon Little
Feb 23, 2022