Hue Jackson Makes Comment About Baker Mayfield, Set to Release Book Next Year



Hue Jackson is known for his terrible time in Cleveland where he went 3-36 in terms of his coaching record. A lot of it had to due with the tough nature of a rebuild, he just wasn’t very good at his job either.

Jackson is back in the news after telling Jake Trotter of ESPN that he is coming out with a book that will likely include some pieces about his time in Cleveland.

Whether it is going to be about the good or the bad, it will probably include both. Jackson liked living in Cleveland, which is well known. There is no secret that the job was hard though as the Head Coach of the Cleveland Browns. The city demands a lot, when they have received very little. He never helped his cause whether it was throwing others under the bus or having no game plan.

Jackson decided to roll with Tyrod Taylor as the teams quarterback his final year, even when Baker Mayfield had shown he was a superior talent and gave the team a better chance to win. It eventually showed when Taylor went down with an injury and Mayfield did some winning, much of it was after Jackson was already fired. These comments from Jackson make you think what exactly he is implying.

Set to release the book in the beginning of next year, it will be interesting to see what Jackson has to say. Cleveland Browns fans could be interested in that, just a matter if they will admit it. Could Jackson’s comment mean he had a problem with Mayfield off the field?