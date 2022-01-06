JC Tretter Plans to Play Next Season, Leaving Browns With Decision to Make

Cleveland Browns soon could have a big decision on their hands that does not involve the quarterback position. Today Browns’ center and NFLPA President J.C. Tretter confirmed that he planned to play in the 2022 season.

Tretter is a player that had went four straight years of 16-game seasons with the Browns before missing a game this season due to COVID-19. Tretter certainly has played banged up, sometimes noticeably hurt. He has been the Browns’ definition of a throwback player up front. Tretter said today to media that he was disappointed to miss start against Packers, but it was the right thing to do. The center self reported symptoms before testing positive.

With Tretter being in the last year of his deal next season, it makes it interesting that he wants to come back. Cleveland could cut him and save over $8 million dollars. Tretter is 31 years old in just a couple of weeks.

Nick Harris would be the team’s expected starter, unless the Browns opted to draft a center. Harris started a game this season, against the Packers and played exceptional. Harris was a fifth-round pick for the Browns in 2020. He would obviously be a cheaper option for the next couple of years.

This offseason will tell if Cleveland wants to get cheaper on the offensive line, especially with a Wyatt Teller contract about to kick in. It will be interesting to see if Tretter’s 2022 season is spent in Cleveland or elsewhere.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

