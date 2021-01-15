Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Search

Jack Conklin, David Njoku, B.J. Goodson Limited In Practice Friday, Increasing Chances They Play

The Cleveland Browns took the practice field Friday without tight end Stephen Carlson (groin), but right tackle Jack Conklin (hamstring), tight end David Njoku (hamstring) and linebacker B.J. Goodson (shoulder) all were limited participants and all three are listed as questionable.
Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns took the practice field with left guard Joel Bitonio and their full coaching staff, tight ends coach Drew Petzing and defensive backs Jeff Howard all returned from COVID-19. Tight end Stephen Carlson is the lone player who did not practice, dealing with a groin suffereed earlier in the week while their three biggest players with injuries all were limited participants, increasing the chances they play Sunday.

All three are officially listed as questionable and eyes continue to be on Jack Conklin and his hamstring as he's the lone starter on the offensive line that isn't certain to play on Sunday. B.J. Goodson only practiced Friday, but has vowed to play through his AC join sprain and bruised ribs. David Njoku has his own hamstring issue.

Conklin is an excellent pass protector which could be important against the edge rushers available to the Chiefs, including Frank Clark, but gives them a decisive advantage running the ball.

David Njoku has been a terrific blocker and could give them a commanding size advantage, enabling the Browns to run the ball at will against the Chiefs. He's become a bigger factor the past month and saps the will of opponents as he looks to dominate opponents.

The crescendo of Baker Mayfield's play is critical to the team's success, but the Browns want to be able to run the football and create easier throws for him so they can be consistent as they need to make the most of every possession they have.

B.J. Goodson is a decent middle linebacker who makes a good amount of tackles, but he also has been the leader of that position groups and makes the calls on the field. If the Chiefs do try to run the ball, taking advantage of what is likely to be a conservative defense taking away the deep passing game, Goodson may need to be able to make tackles to limit the damage they can do, trying to cash in what appears to be free yardage.

READ MORE: Browns Deliver Decisive End To Steelers Empire, Seek Their Own

Jack Conklin, Cody Parkey Return From Covid-19 list, Multiple Elav
News

Jack Conklin, David Njoku, B.J. Goodson Limited In Practice Friday, Increasing Chances They Play

Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joel Bitonio Activated From Reserve/COVID-19 List, Waive Tedric Thompson

Dec 23, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway (11) celebrates after the Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kansas City Chiefs Sign Antonio Callaway To Futures Deal

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) is interviewed following the 35-31 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Does Not Practice Thursday, Stephen Carlson Has Groin Injury

Jan 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) can not make the catch as Cleveland Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chase Claypool Continues Whining About Browns, Calls Them Classless

Cleveland Browns Should Extend KhaDarel Hodge
News

Browns Activate KhaDarel Hodge From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Missing a Few Players Wednesday, Welcome Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire

982C2C81-4D55-4724-B802-5CEF241C77A5
News

Interesting Enough, Baker Mayfield Is The Oldest Quarterback Left In AFC Playoffs