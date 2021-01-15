Jack Conklin, David Njoku, B.J. Goodson Limited In Practice Friday, Increasing Chances They Play

The Cleveland Browns took the practice field Friday without tight end Stephen Carlson (groin), but right tackle Jack Conklin (hamstring), tight end David Njoku (hamstring) and linebacker B.J. Goodson (shoulder) all were limited participants and all three are listed as questionable.

The Cleveland Browns took the practice field with left guard Joel Bitonio and their full coaching staff, tight ends coach Drew Petzing and defensive backs Jeff Howard all returned from COVID-19. Tight end Stephen Carlson is the lone player who did not practice, dealing with a groin suffereed earlier in the week while their three biggest players with injuries all were limited participants, increasing the chances they play Sunday.

All three are officially listed as questionable and eyes continue to be on Jack Conklin and his hamstring as he's the lone starter on the offensive line that isn't certain to play on Sunday. B.J. Goodson only practiced Friday, but has vowed to play through his AC join sprain and bruised ribs. David Njoku has his own hamstring issue.

Conklin is an excellent pass protector which could be important against the edge rushers available to the Chiefs, including Frank Clark, but gives them a decisive advantage running the ball.

David Njoku has been a terrific blocker and could give them a commanding size advantage, enabling the Browns to run the ball at will against the Chiefs. He's become a bigger factor the past month and saps the will of opponents as he looks to dominate opponents.

The crescendo of Baker Mayfield's play is critical to the team's success, but the Browns want to be able to run the football and create easier throws for him so they can be consistent as they need to make the most of every possession they have.

B.J. Goodson is a decent middle linebacker who makes a good amount of tackles, but he also has been the leader of that position groups and makes the calls on the field. If the Chiefs do try to run the ball, taking advantage of what is likely to be a conservative defense taking away the deep passing game, Goodson may need to be able to make tackles to limit the damage they can do, trying to cash in what appears to be free yardage.

