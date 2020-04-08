BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Yannick Ngakoue To The Browns In Draft Day Trade?

Pete Smith

Free agent pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue has made it crystal clear he wants to play for a different team in 2020. He's noted on twitter and in media appearances that this isn't a money issue with the Jacksonville Jaguars but rather an issue with how the team has handled him. Currently sitting on the franchise tag, he wants out and the Jaguars will likely be forced to accommodate him. The possibility has been raised that he could traded during the NFL Draft and one of the teams that has been mentioned is the Cleveland Browns.

The issue with Ngakoue is price. Just about every team would love to add Ngakoue to their roster, but not only do they have to pay him a long term deal, they also have to negotiate a trade with the Jaguars for his rights.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, "There will be people in the organization, like the owner, who will not want to move him, which means that they'll be firmer in their price. But if they don't trade him, they've got a mess on their hands." Schefter is also the person who mentioned the Browns as a possible destination, though this was conjecture as opposed to reporting.

That price is reportedly a first round pick plus additional assets. That would mean the Browns would give up the 10th pick in the draft and potentially more to add Ngakoue. And if the Browns didn't have such a gaping hope at left tackle and were a year further along in their progression, they might have already made this trade.

The Browns might love to add Ngakoue and he would be a phenomenal addition across from Myles Garrett on a defensive line that already has Sheldon Richardson and have recently added Adrian Clayborn and Andrew Billings to the defensive line. The move would likely come with the caveat of releasing Olivier Vernon.

In order for the Browns to trade for Ngakoue, they have to either be comfortable they can still get a left tackle they like in the draft, sign one of the remaining free agents or trade for Trent Williams, still with the Washington Redskins. There are a lot of dominoes that would have to fall in place for this to work. It's possible, but just doesn't seem likely in the Browns current situation. If somehow Ngakoue were to sign his franchise tender and this scenario were to present itself in 2021, this seems like a far more likely match, but for now, as tempting as it might be, it's difficult to see the Browns being the team that makes this move.

Comments (2)
Tiffin Buck
Tiffin Buck

Think it’s a better idea to just wait till 2021

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Setting Up Safeguards Try To Eliminate Possibility of Technical Issues During Draft

With the to move to a virtual NFL Draft format, the NFL is doing everything they can to ensure the event goes smoothly in terms of potential technical errors.

Pete Smith

Agent On Kevin Colbert's Idea For Three Extra Picks In NFL Draft: I Don't Like It

Asking an agent about the proposal of three extra draft picks for each team this year floated by Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert, the answer was not positive. "I don't like it."

Pete Smith

Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release New Uniforms, Get Opposite Reactions, Hint What Cleveland Browns Will Do

The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their new uniforms in recent days and the Cleveland Browns are set to release theirs on the 15th. The Falcons and Bucs took completely opposite approaches and hint at what's to come from the Browns.

Pete Smith

Browns 22nd in Jenny Vrentas's Power Rankings

Jenny Vrentas of TheMMQB released her power rankings and had the Cleveland Browns 22nd. As much as one would like to argue that the Browns should be higher, and on talent, they deserve it, the unknown makes it more challenging.

Pete Smith

Final Four: Ranking The Cleveland Browns Top Options In The First Round

The NFL Draft is two weeks from Thursday and at least as it pertains to the first round, there's little that is likely to change the evaluation of which players the Cleveland Browns are targeting in the first round. These are the final four prospects, one of which is all but certain to be their selection on April 23rd.

Pete Smith

Connor Orr's Latest Mock Draft Delivers For Browns

The NFL Draft begins two weeks from Thursday and mock drafts keep rolling out in preparation. Connor Orr's latest mock draft works out well for the Cleveland Browns in the first round and leaves them plenty of good options heading into the second round.

Pete Smith

NFL Draft Mandate Creates Interesting Opportunity For Teams Including Cleveland Browns

The NFL has determined that teams will not be able to utilize their team facilities to operate the NFL Draft in compliance with their policy with stay at home orders in a number of states. This is an inconvenience that provides an interesting opportunity for teams like the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Two Browns Make All-Decade Team

The All-Decade team for the 2010s has been announced by the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee and former Cleveland Browns Joe Thomas and Alex Mack were named to the team.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 7-Round Mock Draft Vol, 6

Free agency is mostly wrapped up in terms of major player movement for the Cleveland Browns and the NFL Draft is only a couple weeks away, so it's time to start framing the draft in terms of what's likely, so here's the latest Browns mock draft.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Who Is The Modern DBU? LSU? Alabama? Ohio State?

The search for the modern position 'U' has arrived at the secondary. TheMMQB's rankings sees the SEC take all three of the top spots, much to the chagrin of Ohio State fans.

Pete Smith