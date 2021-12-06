Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Browns Designate LB Jacob Phillips for Return, Place TE Stephen Carlson on COVID-19 List

    Fresh off their bye week, the Cleveland Browns come out firing with some news regarding players that haven't played a down for the this season.
    The Cleveland Browns are back from their bye week and made a couple of notable announcements on Monday. First, linebacker Jacob Phillips, who has been out since August with a torn bicep tendon, is being designated to return. Tight end Stephen Carlson, who is on injured reserve, has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

    When Phillips was initially injured, the Browns jumped through a few hoops so they could have him on the active roster, so when they placed him on injured reserve, they could have him potentially return in the season.

    Phillips at one point made a post on Instagram suggesting November was when he was hoping to be back. December feels really late but the Browns have five regular season games remaining and are still alive for the postseason.

    This would give them another healthy body, but beyond that, the Browns like the potential of Phillips for a bigger role. Whether that's likely to happen in these last five games is to be determined, but it should at least set him up for a successful offseason and return next season.

    The Browns have not officially activated Phillips, so until they do that, he will not count against the roster limit, but he can now practice.

    Carlson has been out since August 15th with a knee injury and was placed on injured reserve. Nevertheless, he's been in the facility working on rehab and that's why he can be placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

    Aug 14, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) runs a drill during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
