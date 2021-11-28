Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    LB Jacob Phillips Nearing Return for Browns?

    The Cleveland Browns may be able to get second-year linebacker Jacob Phillips back for the last five games of the regular season according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.
    According to a report from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns might be getting linebacker Jacob Phillips back after the bye week.

    Phillips tore his bicep in a joint practice with the New York Giants in August. What seemed to be a season-ending injury was stopped short. The Browns went to the trouble of manipulating their roster to get Phillips through to the regular season before placing him on injured reserve, allowing themselves the ability to designate to return.

    Phillips posted to his Instagram that he might be back in November. He's not going to quite make November, but he could back for the last five regular season games of the season.

    What has been an incredibly start to his career, Phillips impressed as a rookie despite dealing with nagging ankle injuries which landed him on injured reserve. In his second year, the former third round pick was hoping to really step up and compete for a starting job. Then he tore his bicep.

    Phillips stood out at LSU because he was remarkably instinctive and saw plays developing, quick enough to get to the spot to make plays before blockers could get to him.

    Coming back in December, he has a chance to get back into the flow of things heading into the offseason. He can also provide valuable depth as he could play both the MIKE and WILL in this defense.

    It may be too late in the season to push for regular playing time, but he's a player the Browns have been impressed with in spite of the bad luck with injuries, so while he may not make an impact this season, the Browns have high hopes for him just a they do with rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. 

    Phillips won't be 23 until April, the Browns have some young, talented linebackers they like. It's simply a matter of getting on the field and staying there.

