BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Featured Content

Jadeveon Clowney's Two Preferred Destinations Per Report

Pete Smith

According to a report Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, free agent pass rusher has two preferred destinations as it relates to free agency - the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. The only hitch is that neither of them can afford him presently.

Particularly with the Saints, there are a few issues. Not only are they relatively cash strapped, but they have an incredible deep defensive line. Not only is Cameron Jordan an excellent player with versatility, but the Saints have Marcus Davenport, whom they made a significant investment to draft. Trey Hendrickson is one of the better rotational edge players in the league.

Sliding inside, the Saints have Sheldon Rankins. Clowney could make a terrific fourth defensive lineman with them, but the Saints aren't hard pressed and may not be interesting in what it would take to add Clowney.

The Cowboys make far more sense as they lost Robert Quinn over the offseason and DeMarcus Lawrence is their only truly proven edge rusher. They would have to make more moves to create the space to sign Clowney, which isn't impossible to do, but it would end any potential consideration of adding Jamal Adams from the New York Jets, if they are interested in him.

Clowney could add some badly needed talent on the Cowboys front, but that would depend on his willingness to take less than the Cowboys would want to offer him. There is a path to do it, but it may be difficult.

Clowney's issue this offseason is that he has not been wanted as much as he would hope and not for the contract he desires. There were reports the Cleveland Browns had offered him a long term deal with money that would satisfy his demand, but to this point, he has not taken it.

He may be holding out hope that something preferable will come along and with training camp another month away, depending on whether camps can open on time, that there's no hurry for Clowney to make a decision. The potential issue for Clowney is if the Browns have offered him the best deal and he hasn't taken it, they then pull the offer and Clowney ends up with an unsatisfying deal when motivations and his desire to be consistently great have come up as questions.

Most every play in the league wants to play for the Cowboys and the Saints are one of the best teams in the league. Particularly with the Saints, he needs them more than they need him and the Cowboys may simply not be interested enough in Clowney to get him.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ESPN Analyst Introduces Potential Deal For Cleveland Browns To Acquire Yannick Ngakoue

The Cleveland Browns have uncertainty at one side of the defensive line, Field Yates has an idea with what would make sense for the team.

BrandonLittle

by

Dopeitsparish

Kevin Stefanski On Baker Mayfield: "I've Been Very Impressed With the Work He's Put In"

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was only asked one direct question about Baker Mayfield in his conference call on Thursday, which is notable.

Pete Smith

Bengals Offensive Lineman Posts, Deletes Homophobic Image to Instagram

As the NFL tries to come to grips with its issues on race, Bobby Hart serves a reminder how the league has to go on the issue of homophobia. The Bengals offensive lineman posted and then deleted a homophobic image to his Instagram account.

Pete Smith

by

MikeP333

ESPN: Cleveland Browns 2017 Team Not One Of The Worst In The Last Decade

The Cleveland Browns 2017 was terrible by all means, but one ESPN analysts says they’re not one of the worst teams in the last decade.

BrandonLittle

by

Browns_Guy

Andrew Berry's Thoughtful Light Touch Exemplified In Be The Solution Initiative

When George Floyd was murdered, it sparked a nation, prompting the question of how the Cleveland Browns and general manager Andrew Berry would respond. Berry's thoughtful response is consistent with who he's always been.

Pete Smith

Kevin Stefanski Discusses Importance of Conversations With Kids on Racism

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has high praise for general manager Andrew Berry, discusses how important it is to educate kids on today’s problems.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski: “All Offseason Long, We've Had a Plan and We're Ready to Pivot”

The pandemic has sports still feeling uncertain, Kevin Stefanski gives an update from the team's point of view.

BrandonLittle

Austin Hooper Explains To Jim Rome Why He Chose The Browns

Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper was a guest on The Jim Rome Show and explained why he chose the Browns and what he thinks about his new quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

Pete Smith

NFL Makes Prudent Decision Postponing Hall of Fame Game, Enshrinement Ceremony Until 2021

The NFL announced that this year's Hall of Fame enshrinement as well as the Hall of Fame game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys will be postponed until 2021; a move they had to make.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield One Of The Best At Making Things Happen Downfield

Analysis shows that Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield fits right in with the best when it comes to downfield play, making things happen.

BrandonLittle