According to a report Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, free agent pass rusher has two preferred destinations as it relates to free agency - the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. The only hitch is that neither of them can afford him presently.

Particularly with the Saints, there are a few issues. Not only are they relatively cash strapped, but they have an incredible deep defensive line. Not only is Cameron Jordan an excellent player with versatility, but the Saints have Marcus Davenport, whom they made a significant investment to draft. Trey Hendrickson is one of the better rotational edge players in the league.

Sliding inside, the Saints have Sheldon Rankins. Clowney could make a terrific fourth defensive lineman with them, but the Saints aren't hard pressed and may not be interesting in what it would take to add Clowney.

The Cowboys make far more sense as they lost Robert Quinn over the offseason and DeMarcus Lawrence is their only truly proven edge rusher. They would have to make more moves to create the space to sign Clowney, which isn't impossible to do, but it would end any potential consideration of adding Jamal Adams from the New York Jets, if they are interested in him.

Clowney could add some badly needed talent on the Cowboys front, but that would depend on his willingness to take less than the Cowboys would want to offer him. There is a path to do it, but it may be difficult.

Clowney's issue this offseason is that he has not been wanted as much as he would hope and not for the contract he desires. There were reports the Cleveland Browns had offered him a long term deal with money that would satisfy his demand, but to this point, he has not taken it.

He may be holding out hope that something preferable will come along and with training camp another month away, depending on whether camps can open on time, that there's no hurry for Clowney to make a decision. The potential issue for Clowney is if the Browns have offered him the best deal and he hasn't taken it, they then pull the offer and Clowney ends up with an unsatisfying deal when motivations and his desire to be consistently great have come up as questions.

Most every play in the league wants to play for the Cowboys and the Saints are one of the best teams in the league. Particularly with the Saints, he needs them more than they need him and the Cowboys may simply not be interested enough in Clowney to get him.