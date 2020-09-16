Jarvis Landry Intends to Play Thursday Despite Being Out Practice Tuesday

Jarvis Landry sat out Cleveland Browns practice on Tuesday, but he does intend to play on Thursday when the Browns take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Landry sat out with a hip and it appears to have been largely precautionary and an extension of the plan Landry was on during training camp. For most of camp, he was largely one day of full contact on, one day off.

And while Baker Mayfield could use every rep in practice he can get with his weapons in this new offense, if there's one receiver that could afford to miss time, it would be Landry.

Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, Landry caught five passes on six targets for 61 including four first downs an explosive play that went for 20 yards. While it's not a great game by any stretch, it's an efficient performance and easily one of the best for the Browns in their humiliating loss in Baltimore.

There's not been any indication that Landry sat out because his condition has worsened or this is a new injury. It just appears to be a continuing effort to rehabilitate the one he had surgically repaired this past off-season, which has been described as an ongoing process.

Without Landry practicing, the Browns had more opportunity to get Mayfield and Odell Beckham on the same page and get Austin Hooper more involved in the offense. Thursday will reveal if that work proved productive and translates to the field.

Beckham caught just three passes on ten targets and Hooper was only targeted twice.