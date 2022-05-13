Skip to main content

Jarvis Landry to Saints on One-Year Deal

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has agreed to a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

As first reported by Jordan Schultz, host of the Pullup Podcast, former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has agreed to sign with the New Orleans Saints Landry confirmed the news with his own post on social media.

Part of the appeal for Landry is going back home, having played collegiately for the LSU Tigers, a place he's kept in touch with through his charity work. Additionally, Tyrann Mathieu signed a free agent deal to play with the Saints recently, a friend of Landry's. Landry will also be attempting to rebuild his value to hit free agency again in 2023.

The Browns released Landry after the two sides couldn't agree on a restructured deal. No financial details have been released, but those hoping the Browns would re-sign Landry will be interested to see what it cost for the Saints to get him.

Landry played four seasons with the Browns, earning two trips to the Pro Bowl, but his last two seasons were marred by injuries, including broken ribs in 2020 and a knee injury that left him a shell of himself in 2021.

In some ways, Landry's toughness and willingness to play through anything likely hurt him with negotiations in free agency. 2021 was the first year he's ever missed a game due to injury as a result of a knee injury suffered week two of the season on the second play of the game.

Still 29 years old, Landry can absolutely contribute and the Saints are assembling a team they think can compete in a watered down NFC Conference. He's part of an overhaul at the position that includes getting Michael Thomas back from injury, drafting Chris Olave and now signing Landry. Landry has been lauded for his leadership and professionalism in addition to his toughness which might bring more value to the Saints in addition to his contributions as a receiver, especially as it relates to helping Olave make the transition to the NFL.

The Browns are scheduled to host the Saints including Jarvis Landry in week 16 of the regular season on Saturday, December 24th.

