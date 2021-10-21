    • October 21, 2021
    Jedrick Wills Reportedly Will Play Against Broncos, Jack Conklin Won't

    The Cleveland Browns might get some offensive line help back against the Denver Broncos as left tackle Jedrick Wills is reportedly going to be able to play.
    Author:

    According to James Palmer of NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns will get some good news on the offensive line against the Denver Broncos as left tackle Jedrick Wills is expected to play. Unfortunately, right tackle Jack Conklin is unlikely to be available.

    Wills has been dealing with an ankle injury since the first game of the season and has been muddling through it. He was unable to play against the Arizona Cardinals and the rest may have helped him get back to being able to play. The question for Wills is going to come down to how effective he can be.

    In previous weeks, he was clearly compromised. If he can return to closer to normal, it would be a major boon to the Browns offense and especially quarterback Case Keenum, who will start in this game.

    Wills will return to left tackle in that scenario. At that point, the remaining decision for the Browns is whether they keep James Hudson III at right tackle where he played last week or if they bump Blake Hance over there after filling in at left tackle for Wills on multiple occasions.

    Hance has been undoubtedly better than Hudson, but if he's uncomfortable at right tackle, that could be a reason for them to hesitate.

    The Browns have a number of other injury decisions to make for this game including wide receiver Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry just on the offensive side of the ball.

    READ MORE: What can Browns Expect from Case Keenum?

    Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
