Just about a couple of months ago the Cleveland Browns drafted their left tackle of the future in Alabama’s Jedrick Wills. Flash forward, Wills has made his first flashy purchase, that the public is aware of at this point.

Yesterday, Wills posted a picture to his Instagram story of a very expensive looking necklace. It appears to be an iced out Grizzly Bear, potentially symbolizing what Wills can be on the field, a bear. The artist goes by Zo Frost, a well known jewelry designer that does work for plenty of famous names and athletes.

The picture of Wills’ new purchase quickly made it around social media, including Twitter.



His mentions quickly flooded with people saying he’s not spending his money right, he’s making not so smart purchases and much more. Plenty applauded the shiny piece of jewelry, some seemed to be concerned with how another man spends his money, though. The rookie will make millions over his career, including a nice signing bonus, when he does come to agreement with his contract.

Wills quickly came out with his own statement, basically saying not to worry about him and that he knows what he’s doing with his money. There’s certainly nothing wrong with spoiling yourself, especially if you have the money capabilities of doing so. Cleveland’s newest rookie certainly has the capability of that.

A 3.45 GPA at a major football school isn’t shabby at all, especially in a class that will be important to him in life. Wills will make plenty more of expensive purchases, as most athletes do. It certainly doesn’t matter because it’s his money, he will likely perform well on Sundays as well. So, Cleveland fans will never think anything of it once he’s able to do so.