August 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI.com
Search

Jets Send 6th Round Pick to Texans for DE Shaq Lawson

A potential option for the Cleveland Browns to bolster their pass rush, Houston Texans edge rusher Shaq Lawson has been traded to the New York Jets for a sixth round pick.
Author:
Publish date:

The New York Jets sent a sixth round pick they had acquired from the San Francisco 49ers in 2022 to the Houston Texans for edge rusher Shaq Lawson. A move to try to mitigate the loss of their biggest signing of the offseason, Carl Lawson.

This move stands out as the Browns might have looked to bolster their own pass rush by acquiring Lawson. Only set to earn up to $1.5 million this season, if the Browns wanted to try to improve their edge depth and improve their pass rush, he stood out as a potential avenue.

The Browns signed Takkarist McKinley and Jadeveon Clowney in the offseason to try to bolster their front line attack. Clowney was largely a replacement for Olivier Vernon, who suffered a ruptured Achilles' at the end of the 2020 season while McKinley was an attempt to not only improve their pass rush, but dramatically improve their speed.

It helps to defend against quarterbacks who can create with their legs, still potentially generating pressure. The AFC conference is loaded with quarterbacks who can extend plays or drives with their legs.

McKinley missed close to a month of training camp and the preseason due to undisclosed personal reasons. Even if he's fully good to go and gives the Browns everything they want, they might have wanted additional help especially as they hope to be a Super Bowl contender this year.

After McKinley, the next man up seems to be a battle between Porter Gustin and Joe Jackson. Gustin is more along the lines of McKinley. Athletic, explosive, but unproven, Gustin could be exactly what the Browns need but it has yet to manifest itself in production. He has just one sack in 20 games.

Meanwhile, Jackson is a much bigger defensive end that offers length. He could potentially play up and down the line. He's a stout run option, but also has little production. He does have some intriguing physical traits.

Lawson, 27, has had real production in the NFL, so it seemed like it could be a great fit for the Browns, giving them a legitimate fourth edge rusher at what seemed a small cost.

It's a path the Browns front office has chosen not to take, so they will either roll with what they have or turn to other options to improve the depth on the defensive line.

READ MORE: Cleveland Browns Film Room: The Defensive Tackle Room Must Step Up

Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs the ball into Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Shaq Lawson (90) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jets Send 6th Round Pick to Texans for DE Shaq Lawson

57DEF86B-3B57-468B-AD6B-B85A800A6C16
Game Day

How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons Final Preseason Game

Browns center Nick Harris, right, fends off defensive tackle Andrew Billings on Monday, August 2, 2021 in Berea, Ohio, at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal] Browns 8 3 6
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Film Room: The Defensive Tackle Room Must Step Up

Aug 28, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) carries the ball against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Carted Off Field with Knee Injury

May 14, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

JOK Is Browns Attempt To Slow Down Lamar Jackson

B1FC7496-141A-4366-99E0-E3248FF24B91
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns 2021 Fantasy Football Outlook

Josh Allen Deal with Buffalo Bills Serves to Clarify Baker Mayfield N
News

Baker Mayfield Will Play Against Falcons in Preseason Finale

Oct 17, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Tony Fields II (1) celebrates with linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (7) after a defensive stop during the third quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Rookie Linebacker Tony Fields Practicing For First Time in Training camp