Jets Send 6th Round Pick to Texans for DE Shaq Lawson

A potential option for the Cleveland Browns to bolster their pass rush, Houston Texans edge rusher Shaq Lawson has been traded to the New York Jets for a sixth round pick.

The New York Jets sent a sixth round pick they had acquired from the San Francisco 49ers in 2022 to the Houston Texans for edge rusher Shaq Lawson. A move to try to mitigate the loss of their biggest signing of the offseason, Carl Lawson.

This move stands out as the Browns might have looked to bolster their own pass rush by acquiring Lawson. Only set to earn up to $1.5 million this season, if the Browns wanted to try to improve their edge depth and improve their pass rush, he stood out as a potential avenue.

The Browns signed Takkarist McKinley and Jadeveon Clowney in the offseason to try to bolster their front line attack. Clowney was largely a replacement for Olivier Vernon, who suffered a ruptured Achilles' at the end of the 2020 season while McKinley was an attempt to not only improve their pass rush, but dramatically improve their speed.

It helps to defend against quarterbacks who can create with their legs, still potentially generating pressure. The AFC conference is loaded with quarterbacks who can extend plays or drives with their legs.

McKinley missed close to a month of training camp and the preseason due to undisclosed personal reasons. Even if he's fully good to go and gives the Browns everything they want, they might have wanted additional help especially as they hope to be a Super Bowl contender this year.

After McKinley, the next man up seems to be a battle between Porter Gustin and Joe Jackson. Gustin is more along the lines of McKinley. Athletic, explosive, but unproven, Gustin could be exactly what the Browns need but it has yet to manifest itself in production. He has just one sack in 20 games.

Meanwhile, Jackson is a much bigger defensive end that offers length. He could potentially play up and down the line. He's a stout run option, but also has little production. He does have some intriguing physical traits.

Lawson, 27, has had real production in the NFL, so it seemed like it could be a great fit for the Browns, giving them a legitimate fourth edge rusher at what seemed a small cost.

It's a path the Browns front office has chosen not to take, so they will either roll with what they have or turn to other options to improve the depth on the defensive line.

