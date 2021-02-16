J.J. Watt Seriously Considering Browns Per Report

Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
J.J. Watt Seriously Considering Cleveland Per Report

Free agent defensive end J.J. Watt is seriously considering the Cleveland Browns according to a report from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.
Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com is reporting that free agent defensive end J.J. Watt is seriously considering the Cleveland Browns as one of his potential destinations.

The Browns have a lot of things going for them, including a quarterback who looks capable of leading a team to a championship, the reigning coach of the year in Kevin Stefanski and room to continue adding talent. 

They also have Myles Garrett, which might be their biggest selling point for Watt. It would be the first time in his career he was playing with someone who is anywhere near as talented as he is. At this point in their careers, Garrett has surpassed Watt, which could enable the three time defensive player of the year to have a tremendous second act.

What's unclear is how many potential destinations Watt is seriously considering. If it's three teams as opposed to six, the level of significance is magnified.

Nevertheless, the Browns are going to be thrilled to let it known that Watt is looking at them seriously, because of the message it sends to the rest of the NFL. They want other free agents to see it and suddenly take a real look at what's going on in Cleveland, potentially being an NFL destination to win a championship.

Even if Watt ultimately signs elsewhere, the Browns can use the attention to potentially land other free agents that might be focused on winning a Super Bowl. The Browns going to take full advantage.

Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) runs the for a touchdown after intercepting the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks through the line behind the block of offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
