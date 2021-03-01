J.J. Watt Signing With Arizona Cardinals

After a fiasco involving tracking a peloton account, which J.J. Watt debunked, he then posted a picture of himself in an Arizona Cardinals shirt.

That was accompanied by a the framework for a deal as tweeted by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Two years, $31 million with $23 million guaranteed.

The priorities for J.J. Watt this offseason were allegedly winning a championship, supporting cast and money. He certainly got the money. DeAndre Hopkins was his teammate with the Houston Texans and Chander Jones is still with the Cardinals.

Championship? The Cardinals didn't even make the playoffs last year, going 8-8 where they floundered down the stretch. They have their share of talent, but Kyler Murray got dinged up and their head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.

Watt will certainly provide a big boost and if Jones is healthy, that's as good as any pass rushing duo in the league. Still, it seems a long way from a team ready to compete for the Super Bowl, especially in the NFC West with a loaded Los Angeles Rams team.

They should make the postseason, though that was arguably the case last year. In two years, the Cardinals could do some damage, but money was a big factor. This was something that was actually turning some teams off from Watt.