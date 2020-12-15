Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
J.K. Dobbins On Andrew Sendejo Injury: ‘Boy Better Bring His Big Boy Britches Next Time’

J.K. Dobbins took to Twitter to comment on the Andrew Sendejo concussion, which was very questionable.
Andrew Sendejo is in the leagues concussion protocol, after a collision with Baltimore Ravens rookie running back J.K. Dobbins. Dobbins had some interesting comments on the news, that he would later delete.

It is not a great thing to pump your chest after a player gets hurt, which is basically being seen here. Dobbins amounted for 53 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, going just over four yards a pop.

This is a questionable Tweet by the rookie running back, who was probably advised to quickly delete it.

In today’s age with all of the research into concussions, they can never be looked at as a joke. They eventually change your life when you get older, the harsh reality of a major contact sport. To say the least the rookie running back will definitely have to mature from comments like that.

Sendejo was shot out of a cannon and likely would have had the stop if there was any sort of wrap-up, there was not. Sendejo, a veteran, will learn from that tackle going forward. You have to appreciate the effort however, it was a bang bang play. Dobbins on the other hand, ran hard and did his job. The tweet on the other hand remains questionable at best. 

Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) scores a two-point conversion during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
J.K. Dobbins On Andrew Sendejo Injury: 'Boy Better Bring His Big Boy Britches Next Time'

