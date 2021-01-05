Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Search

Joel Bitonio, KhaDarel Hodge The Two Players That Tested Positive For COVID-19 Per Report

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the two players that have tested positive for COVID-19 are guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Cleveland Browns lost three coaches due to COVID-19, including head coach Kevin Stefanski, defensive backs coach Jeff Howard and tight ends coach Drew Petzing, but they've also lost their Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Browns will now be down to their third or fourth string guard as opposed to one of the best guards in the NFL against arguably the best defensive front in the league in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Not only is Bitonio great on his own, but he's been helping rookie Jedrick Wills ease the transition into the NFL as a rookie. Now, the team will have to decide whether it's Michael Dunn or rookie Nick Harris, assuming he's healthy enough to play.

Hodge isn't as dramatic a loss, but he has played some key roles this season and if Donovan Peoples-Jones is unable to play due to a concussion he suffered, it becomes more problematic.

Theoretically, Dunn could making the first start of his career, playing the first snaps in an NFL game in his career, in the first round of the playoffs against the likes of Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt.

This immediate question goes to Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb and their safety entering this game. It's not whether they will be able to succeed but entirely whether the team can protect them enough to avoid them getting killed in the process.

For Bitonio in particular, the longest tenured member of the Browns as well as one of the team's most respected and best players, will miss the first playoff game of his career.

Dec 15, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio (75) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joel Bitonio, KhaDarel Hodge The Two Players That Tested Positive For COVID-19 Per Report

The Kevin Stefanski Ripple Effect Cleveland Browns Minnesota Vikings
News

Kevin Stefanski, Drew Petzing, Jeff Howard, Two More Players With COVID-19 Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

Sep 29, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field before a football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Sign CB Brian Allen From Bengals Practice Squad

Olivier Vernon to Play Against Steelers Per Josina Anderson
News

Olivier Vernon Suffers Ruptured Achilles, Which Devastates Browns On Multiple Fronts

Cleveland Browns Kevin Stefanski Should be NFL Coach of the Year
Featured Content

Kevin Stefanski Should Be NFL's Coach of the Year

Dec 24, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view of a Cleveland Browns helmet prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Bears won 20-3. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Panthers Request Permission to Interview Kwesi Adofo-Mensah For GM Opening

May 15, 2019; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) runs with the ball during organized team activities at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Greedy Williams Opens Door To Possible Playoff Return

Jacksonville Jaguars Provide Opportunity for Cleveland Browns Passing Game
Game Day

Browns Secure Playoff Spot With Victory Against Steelers

Olivier Vernon to Play Against Steelers Per Josina Anderson
Game Day

Olivier Vernon Carted Off Field Against Steelers With Ankle Injury