Browns Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on his Mother: "She Never Let Us Quit Anything"

In an interview from Friday, Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah discussed a variety of topics including why he thinks he's been able to translate to the NFL as well as he is.

Cleveland Browns linebacker and rookie sensation Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was a guest on the Jim Rome Show and discussed his early success.

The conversation started with his high school basketball career as well as his mentors, including his mother who never let him quit. A retired army sergeant, she had a major impact on his mindset. Grit. Attention to detail.

The interview is from Friday, so the football conversation revolves around the Browns historic performance against the Chicago Bears, holding them to just 47 total yards of offense.

JOK attributes his ability to transition to the NFL effectively adjust to the mental aspects of the game. There were always players who were fast and strong, but the mental part of the game is what sped up the most, where he's had to work the hardest.

"I'm still working. I'm still progressing. I'm still learning. As the games go on, as the experience goes on, I'm getting better and better and being able to see the play before it happens. It's starting to slow down for me. I will tell you that." - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the Jim Rome Show

JOK was asked what it meant to him to be a Cleveland Brown.

"It means a lot. This is a place that is really traditionally sound. The fans are excited for this year. We are excited for this year, the coaches are excited. It's just an exciting town right now. There's a lot of diversity just in terms of the places to go and the things to do. You have all of that that's in the city, but these fans are really excited about this football team and we are too. We're looking forward to giving them what they've been waiting for."

