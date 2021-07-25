Sports Illustrated home
Browns Place Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on COVID-19 List

Sunday as the team was intaking rookies for the start of training camp, the team announced that second round rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is being placed on the COVID-19 list.
The Cleveland Browns have announced they have placed rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the COVID-19 list.

Rookies are reporting for training camp for two days before the veterans arrive on Tuesday and the first news isn't ideal. Just like in OTA's, the Browns had a player test positive, which brings back ugly memories of some of the challenges the team faced last year during the height of the pandemic.

It's unclear under what circumstances JOK tested positive. Because of the possibility of testing positive while vaccinated, it's difficult to draw too many conclusions. Ultimately, it would seem the length of time he will be forced to miss time will determine that, but it serves as a reminder of the vaccination rate of the team.

Teams are shooting for at least 85 percent vaccination rates to be able to operate normally within the building. It's not clear where the Browns fall, although the league reportedly has 80 percent of players at least at some point in the vaccination process.

For now, JOK will start slightly behind, missing a few important days before the rest of the team arrives and they get training camp in full swing. Of the rookies the Browns drafted this year, he might be the most highly anticipated of the group because of his raw athleticism, playmaking ability and versatility.

There's an element of mystery simply because everyone is anticipating the ways the team will use him. Some are even projecting him to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

READ MORE: Projecting Browns Final Roster - Laying Out Key Decisions, Battles

May 14, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
