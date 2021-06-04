Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Signs Rookie Deal

The Cleveland Browns second round pick signed his rookie contract on Friday, bringing the total to six of the team's eight draft picks signed to their rookie deals.

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the team's second round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has signed his rookie deal.

Owusu-Koramoah was selected 52nd overall after the Browns made a trade with the Carolina Panthers, moving up seven spots in exchange for a pick swap, giving up the 89th pick in the third round for the 113th pick in the fourth round.

Owusu-Koramoah has routinely been referred to as a first-round talent that the Browns were able to pick in the second round. He simply wasn't a fit for many teams that did not or were not willing to find a role for him in their defense. The other issue that came up reportedly was a heart issue that came up in examinations. He was later cleared, but not every team was privy to the fact he was perfectly healthy.

One of the issues that impacted a few prospects in this draft class, a side effect of the pandemic, was just a delay in being able to provide up to date medical paperwork. So one theory is that some teams did not have the up to date information and as a result did not clear Owusu-Koramoah.

The Browns have called Owusu-Koramoah a linebacker and have had him play WILL. There's at least the possibility that he could do some other things like play in the slot, which he did often at Notre Dame when he was played their rover position.

With the signing of Owusu-Koramoah, the team now has six of their eight draft picks signed to rookie contracts. The only two picks yet to sign their deals at this point are first round pick Greg Newsome II and third round pick Anthony Schwartz.

