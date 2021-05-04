Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Weighs In On Heart, Draft Experience With Jim Rome

As a guest on The Jim Rome Show, Cleveland Browns second round pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah spoke on the reported heart issue, but spoke about his draft experience, what he brings to the the Browns.

Since the Cleveland Browns drafted Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah with the 52nd overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, there have been reports that a potential heart issue was part of the reason he went later than anticipated, though even those reports say he was cleared by doctors.

The only person who hadn't weighed in at this point was Owusu, who was a guest on with Jim Rome and discussed his heart as well as the draft experience overall.

"To be a Cleveland Brown means a lot in terms of the culture they are building, in terms of the winning program I'm being engulfed into and I'm glad to be there," Owusu said of being drafted by the Browns.

He also discussed growing up in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia and how that shaped him as a player as well as the frustration of the broken foot he suffered early in his collegiate career at Notre Dame.

Owusu discussed why it was important for him to speak at juvenile detention centers and churches while he was in college, citing the influence of his parents. It wasn't about pushing his faith, but building a foundation. As much as he was trying to speak out and help others, it was about his own development as a person.

Given the opportunity to tell Browns fans what they were getting in Owusu, he said simply. "They're getting action." He continued, "I'm ready to get to work. They're getting a guy that is committed, that is 100 percent ready to get to work. 100 percent ready to learn. 100 percent ready to lead. They're getting a guy that is agile, that has a chip on his shoulder and that is really understanding in terms of what the Cleveland Browns are trying to bring forth in terms of their culture and in terms of ultimately leading to the Super Bowl."

