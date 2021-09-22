September 22, 2021
Justin Fields to Start, Odell Beckham Trending Towards Playing

When the Chicago Bears travel to take on the Cleveland Browns this week, Justin Fields will be their starting quarterback and Odell Beckham looks like he will be out there for the Browns.
The Chicago Bears officially announced that rookie quarterback Justin Fields would make his first NFL start against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in place of the injured Andy Dalton while Odell Beckham is on a path that suggests he'll be able to play in the game.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Fields will start this game, but has said Dalton will return to the starting lineup when he's healthy. Dalton has played better than his popularity would suggest, so if Fields can have a strong debut in Cleveland, it might force the Bears to let Dalton heal a little longer.

The decision to start Fields could alter how the Browns defend the Bears this week. Against the Houston Texans with a lead, they utilized their dime defense. With Fields, they might want more speed and range on the field to counter his ability to create with his legs as well as defend him in the passing game.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gave the strongest indication Beckham will play this week. He's going to be full go in practice, which is a step up from being limited last week. There's no talks of a pitch count or a pre-planning for it being the Bears.

The decision to place fellow receiver Jarvis Landry on injured reserve may have tipped the hand of the Browns decision on Beckham if it's only a three week injury. It's possible it could be in line with Nick Chubb's injury last year, which kept him out longer.

The Bears are coming off a win against the Cincinnati Bengals while the Browns defeated the Texans. 

Sep 19, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs off the field after their 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 28, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Browns can Replace Role of Jarvis Landry in the Aggregate

Younger Players Stepping Up Is A Welcomed Sign For Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Defensive Future is Dime and it may be now
Browns Defensive Future is Dime and the Future may be now

Aug 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Davion Davis (18) signal first down during the second half against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Browns Sign WR Davion Davis to the Practice Squad

Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) is called for a facemask penalty on Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Browns Place Jarvis Landry on IR, Sign Ifeadi Odenigbo to Active Roster

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Houston Texans strong safety Justin Reid (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 1
With Jarvis Landry Out, Young Receivers Must Take Advantage of Opportunity

Odell Beckham Confirms One Report, Stonewalls The Other
Odell Beckham Jr. "Plans" To Play vs. Bears per Report