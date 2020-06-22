Kareem Hunt On Traffic Stop: "I Gotta Do Better"

With so much going on in the offseason between COVID-19, social activism and concerns over whether football will be played, it feels like an eternity since Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt was pulled over in an incident caught on dash cam.

"I mean if you say so, yea. I guess so, but, you know, I gotta do better," an uncomfortable and embarrassed Hunt told reporters in a conference call on Monday when he was asked if it was a wake up call. "Shouldn't have done it. Ready to move on from that and focus on football."

Hunt was pulled over and as caught on tape, he told an officer that he would fail a drug test. The league has since changed their policy on this issue as agreed to within the new CBA.

A distraught Hunt mentioned at one point that he should still be on the Kansas City Chiefs and preparing to play for the Super Bowl, which they went out and won that year. Hunt was asked about his feelings on the Chiefs in light of the fact they won the Super Bowl.

"Naw. I've been moved on from that, but, you know, I love those guys because I got brothers on that team. You know, I came in with a lot of those players. Loved the coaches there. All good people and they deserved it and I'm happy for them. I talk to a lot of them and I'm very happy for them. They're champs. They deserve it. I know how hard that team works and how hard they stress to be great."

Hunt was asked if he felt lucky to still have a career in the NFL, given what he's done away the field.

"I'm blessed that the Browns gave me another opportunity, so yes, I'm lucky to have another opportunity to play football. You never know. I don't know, honestly. I'm just blessed the game, so I always feel lucky to play football, so I know any second it could be gone, so guess so."

The follow up was about what he's doing to show he's grown from it.

"I've been just pretty much hanging with the family, staying low key, talking to my close people. Going there working, doing stuff in the community, helping people out. It's been a crazy time out there in the world, so everybody's gotta try to be the best person they can be right now."

Whether reading his quotes or watching the video, Hunt is self conscious and nervous, searching for the right words to satisfy the answers and give as much as possible. It's clear he's embarrassed to talk about mistakes away from the field, which is perfectly understandable, trying to be careful to avoid saying the wrong thing. It can make him appear aloof and perhaps unmoved by the mistakes he's made.