BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Featured Content

Kareem Hunt On Traffic Stop: "I Gotta Do Better"

Pete Smith

With so much going on in the offseason between COVID-19, social activism and concerns over whether football will be played, it feels like an eternity since Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt was pulled over in an incident caught on dash cam.

"I mean if you say so, yea. I guess so, but, you know, I gotta do better," an uncomfortable and embarrassed Hunt told reporters in a conference call on Monday when he was asked if it was a wake up call. "Shouldn't have done it. Ready to move on from that and focus on football."

Hunt was pulled over and as caught on tape, he told an officer that he would fail a drug test. The league has since changed their policy on this issue as agreed to within the new CBA.

A distraught Hunt mentioned at one point that he should still be on the Kansas City Chiefs and preparing to play for the Super Bowl, which they went out and won that year. Hunt was asked about his feelings on the Chiefs in light of the fact they won the Super Bowl.

"Naw. I've been moved on from that, but, you know, I love those guys because I got brothers on that team. You know, I came in with a lot of those players. Loved the coaches there. All good people and they deserved it and I'm happy for them. I talk to a lot of them and I'm very happy for them. They're champs. They deserve it. I know how hard that team works and how hard they stress to be great."

Hunt was asked if he felt lucky to still have a career in the NFL, given what he's done away the field.

"I'm blessed that the Browns gave me another opportunity, so yes, I'm lucky to have another opportunity to play football. You never know. I don't know, honestly. I'm just blessed the game, so I always feel lucky to play football, so I know any second it could be gone, so guess so."

The follow up was about what he's doing to show he's grown from it.

"I've been just pretty much hanging with the family, staying low key, talking to my close people. Going there working, doing stuff in the community, helping people out. It's been a crazy time out there in the world, so everybody's gotta try to be the best person they can be right now."

Whether reading his quotes or watching the video, Hunt is self conscious and nervous, searching for the right words to satisfy the answers and give as much as possible. It's clear he's embarrassed to talk about mistakes away from the field, which is perfectly understandable, trying to be careful to avoid saying the wrong thing. It can make him appear aloof and perhaps unmoved by the mistakes he's made.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Baker Mayfield Among Athletes Trying To Save Julius Jones From Death Row

Julius Jones is on death row in Oklahoma for a crime he insists he did not commit. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is among a group of athletes connected to the state of Oklahoma trying to save his life.

Pete Smith

A Father's Career, A Family's Passion Became A Daughter's Dream

When Riley Hecklinski got her opportunity to chase her dreams being hired as a full-time assistant scout for the Cleveland Browns, she took a family's passion and a bond with a bond with her father with her.

Pete Smith

Larry Ogunjobi Shows Physical Improvement Heading Into His Final Season On Rookie Contract

Larry Ogunjobi went to instagram to show off physical improvements he has made this offseason.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

Browns Add Kathleen Wood To Scouting Department Per Report

As first reported by Eric Edholm of Yahoo! Sports, the Cleveland Browns have added Kathleen Wood to their scouting department as a full-time scout.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield In The Pro Bowl This Season? Would It Mean That Much?

Conor Orr of TheMMQB wrote an article naming ten players that could make their first Pro Bowl this season and one of them was Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. But in a COVID-19 world, what does making the Pro Bowl mean?

Pete Smith

Everson Griffen Could Be Better Option For Browns Over Jadeveon Clowney

Cleveland has had interest in former Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney. However, Everson Griffen could be a better option.

BrandonLittle

Webster Slaughter, Joshua Cribbs Named To Browns Legends Class of 2020

On Thursday, the Cleveland Browns announced that Webster Slaughter and Joshua Cribbs were being named to the 2020 Browns Legends class.

Pete Smith

Jamal Adams Officially Requests Permission To Seek Trade From Jets, Browns Should Be Interested

Frustrated with a lack of progress on a new contract, Jamal Adams has officially requested permission to seek a trade as reported by Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Pete Smith

VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook Discusses Salary Cap Implications On Myles Garrett Contract

New Cleveland Browns Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook had a conference call on Thursday and one of the topics he addressed was the negotiations with Myles Garrett and the potential salary cap ramifications.

Pete Smith

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Tweets About Conversation With Dr. Anthony Fauci Regarding Feasibility Of Football

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta tweeted about a conversation he had with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious disease about the feasibility of football this fall.

Pete Smith