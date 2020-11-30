SI.com
BrownsDigest
Kenny Stills Clears Waivers, Now Free Agent

Pete Smith

In a slightly surprising turn of events, former Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills passed through waivers unclaimed, which makes him eligible to sign anywhere, which could include the Cleveland Browns. 

The Texans waived Stills on Friday in a move described as mutual, since they weren't really using him. It's a little surprising that teams didn't put in claims for him, especially with the number of contenders that could use help at that position, the Browns included.

Stills offers a speed dynamic as a potential deep threat, which is something the Browns could certainly use. Currently, their deepest threat is KaDharel Hodge, who has six receptions in the past two games, increasing his season total to nine.

More speed on the edge could create more space for other receivers as well as their running backs, giving them one more option to create quick offense at their disposal.

There's no indication that there was a specific reason that teams passed on him. His remaining salary over the final five regular season only amounts to $1.395 million or $279,000 per game.

Stills appeared in ten games, catching 11 passes on 19 targets for 144 yards and a touchdown this season with the Texans. After a trade along with Laremy Tunsil from the Miami Dolphins, he appeared in 13 games, catching 40 passes on 55 targets for 561 yards and four touchdowns.

If the Browns are still looking for receiver help, it would stand to reason they would take a look at Stills, unless there is an underlying health or off field reason not to pursue it.

