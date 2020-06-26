BrownsDigest
Kevin Stefanski On Baker Mayfield: "I've Been Very Impressed With the Work He's Put In"

Pete Smith

In his latest conference call with the media, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanki only received one question specifically relating to quarterback Baker Mayfield, which is notable. Questions relating to COVID-19 concerns took the main stage and there were questions relating to social justice, player injury updates and some other areas, but just one about Mayfield.

For the Cleveland Browns, not having a media availability largely centered around the quarterback position is rare. Partly because he's not able to do much and partly because there's so much else going on, he simply wasn't a focus.

Stefanski was asked if Mayfield defied any of his expectations since taking the job. 

"No. I don't think so. I think I've been very impressed, like I said before, with the work he's put in. He's all ears. He's taking it all in, I think Alex Van Pelt and the coaching staff are really giving him a lot and I don't see any limitations with Baker."

It's echoing a sentiment that's come from both players and coaches about all the he's trying to do to take ownership in the offense, from going to meetings with other position groups to the throwing workouts with teammates.

The biggest challenge for Mayfield in the current circumstances is trying to build those relationships and trust with teammates. Going into those meetings is helpful, but it's a hurdle he and the Browns in general are trying to overcome.

Regardless of the circumstances, it's still interesting that in his third year, coming off a poor year and with all he's doing in terms of his public initiatives including the most recent effort on his part including an effort to save the life of Julius Jones, a man on death row in Oklahoma.

