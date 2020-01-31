BrownsDigest
Kevin Stefanski Names Callie Brownson Chief of Staff

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have announced that head coach Kevin Stefanski is hiring Callie Brownson as his chief of staff, the same job that Stefanski first had with the Minnesota Vikings under then head coach Brad Childress. Brownson most recently worked as a coaching intern with the Buffalo Bills under Sean McDermott.

Brownson's path to the Browns is a fascinating. Before entering the coaching ranks, she played football in the professional ranks for eight seasons as a member of the D.C. Divas of the Women's Football Alliance. She played safety, running back and slot receiver, was a team captain for five years and named an All-American four times.

After completing her professional career, she coached a few seasons of school in Northern Virginia. Then she was able to land a scouting internship with the New York Jets in 2017. She was one of sixteen female coaches invited to attend the Manning Passing Academy at their first women's clinic. She met the head coach of Dartmouth, Buddy Teevens, impressing him enough to earn a two-week internship which turned into a full time job as a quality control coach. She was the first full-time female coach in D-1.

Brownson was able to turn that opportunity into an eerily similar path with the Buffalo Bills under McDermott. Meeting Brownson at a coaching forum in Indianapolis through Teevens, two-week internship at training camp turned into a full-time position.

Brownson's current journey in the coaching ranks is not one she anticipated. She was perfectly happy to coach high school in Virginia, where even being recruited to coach on that staff was a big deal. As other women have made history in the NFL and other areas of coaching, it has opened the doors to what is possible for women coaching men's sports and Brownson has gone through those doors and excelled. Now she gets her foot in the door in the NFL coaching ranks with an official position with a team in the Browns that is building a remarkably diverse organization in Cleveland.

Browns to Hire Jeff Howard as Defensive Backs Coach, Passing Game Coordinator

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, the Cleveland Browns are Jeff Howard to be their defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. Howard spent the previous seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Ron Wolf Decries Analytics in Player Evaluation In Wake of Son's Departure, Why He's Wrong

Former Green Bay Packers general manager and Hall of Fame inductee Ron Wolf criticized the Cleveland Browns and analytics in general after his son, Eliot, and the team agreed to part ways Wednesday. He's understandably upset at the Browns for moving on from his son, but his analysis on data is wrong.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Contrite Baker Mayfield Visits Sports Morning Shows

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield went on a pair of nationally televised morning shows Friday morning. He was very contrite and introspective, looking at himself and what went wrong this past season.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns to Hire Alex Van Pelt as Offensive Coordinator

The Cleveland Browns appear to be zeroing in on their offensive coordinator as first reported by Zac Jackson of The Athletic. Alex Van Pelt, most recently the quarterbacks coach for the Cincinnati Bengals, is going to get the gig.

Pete Smith

Browns Sign Fullback Johnny Stanton

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of fullback Johnny Stanton on Tuesday. Kevin Stefanski, the team's head coach, has said he wanted to bring in a fullback and Stanton has spent time in Minnesota the past two seasons, so he should know his offensive system.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Misconceptions About New Browns GM Andrew Berry

As soon as the notion of Andrew Berry as a candidate for the Cleveland Browns general manager position was mentioned, it caused old battles to be renewed around analytics and its role in the 1-31 record from 2016 to 2017. That has clouded Berry's reputation for some, wrongly and it's important to explain those misconceptions.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Cleveland Browns, Alonzo Highsmith Agree to Part Ways; Conflicting Reports Regarding Eliot Wolf's Future

The Cleveland Browns and VP of Player Personnel Alonzo Highsmith have agreed to part ways, according to multiple reports. There are conflicting reports on whether Eliot Wolf, the assistant general manager is going with him.

Pete Smith

Report: Cleveland Browns and Assistant GM Eliot Wolf Mutually Part Ways

The Cleveland Browns are out of an assistant GM after the latest organizational move.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Part Ways with Director of College Scouting Steve Malin

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to parts ways with Director of College Scouting Steve Malin after two seasons, per multiple reports. Malin was hired by John Dorsey to replace Bobby Vega, who had the job at that time.

Pete Smith

Kareem Hunt, Traffic Stop Puts New Browns Regime In Difficult Position

The Cleveland Browns have a brand new regime set up with the hire of Andrew Berry as general manager and on the same day, video is released of the traffic stop for Kareem Hunt, which puts this new organization in a difficult spot.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55