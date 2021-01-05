Kevin Stefanski, Drew Petzing, Jeff Howard, Two More Players With COVID-19 Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, two other coaches and two more players have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday as the team is trying to prepare for their playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cleveland Browns have scratched and clawed their way into the playoffs the past few weeks as they have battled a daily problem with COVID-19 and heading into their first playoff game since 2002, head coach Kevin Stefanski, two more coaches and two more players all have COVID-19 issues.

The NFL has been pretty consistent in calling this outbreak a problem coming from the community rather than within the building. In other words, the state of Ohio is a mess and seemingly despite every effort to avoid it, this team is unable to escape the pandemic.

The team is hoping to get players like Denzel Ward, Kevin Johnson, Andrew Sendejo and Harrison Bryant back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list to play this game. They are also down offensive line coach Bill Callahan, assistant line coach Scott Peters and wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Chad O'Shea.

The Browns have tried to do their best to manage the situation, but the issue is getting worse and the stakes have never been higher.

Special teams coach Mike Priefer is currently serving as the interim head coach in place of Stefanski. Alex Van Pelt will call plays this week.

The Browns don't play the Pittsburgh Steelers until Sunday night at 8pm in the final playoff game of the weekend, but Stefanski will not be able to coach at the game.

The Browns will do everything they can in order to go out and beat the Steelers, but it only seemed a matter of time before COVID-19 would make its mark and make an indelible mark on the playoffs. That moment appears to have arrived.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the other two coaches who have tested positive are tight ends coach Drew Petzing and defensive backs coach Jeff Howard.