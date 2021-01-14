Browns Activate KhaDarel Hodge From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Thursday, the Cleveland Browns activated wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge from the Reserve/COVID, leaving left guard Joel Bitonio as the only player still on the list.

The Cleveland Browns activated wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge from the Reserve/COVID-19 and with head coach Kevin Stefanski also back in the building, the most critical piece still left to return from COVID-19 is left guard Joel Bitonio.

Hodge has not played much this season due to a pair of hamstring injuries as well as COVID-19. When he's been able to play, he's been a worthwhile contributor. He offers them some ability to force defenses to respect a deep threat while making a number of consequential receptions this season.

With the increasing emergence of Donovan Peoples-Jones, it's not clear how much Hodge will fit into the Browns game plan against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Browns have found ways to incorporate all of their weapons into the offense, even if only occasionally.

Hodge has also been a great blocker for the Browns, so that's another benefit he brings into the offense. The good news for Hodge is that his latest hamstring injury should be healed with the two games he missed due to COVID-19.

The Browns have needed him on offense this year, but he can also contribute on special teams. If he can help them there, it stands to reason they would use him, since they either win or go home at this point.

Hodge should practice today, so he will only have missed the Wednesday practice of this week. Compared to last week where the team only practiced once last week, that's an embarrassment of riches to get prepared for the Chiefs.

