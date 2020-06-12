BrownsDigest
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: "I Don't Know Many People Who Want To Learn More Than Me"

Pete Smith

Much of the introductory conference call with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was focused on figuring out who he was and how he got here. Because the new Vice President of Football Operations took an unorthodox path to the NFL, trying to understand his path and his perspective was a big aspect of the questions he answered.

One of the first things that he addressed was the fact that he is a black man that is part of a front office that is now led by three black men, the pride he feels in that and the NFL's efforts to improve in this area.

Mensah talked about the dual reality he exists in where he faces lower expectations, lower standards while also being able to improve his own situation. The word he repeated was agency. He has agency and the ability to alter his reality. That's been his focus through his career.

He also noted the amount of people, both Browns fans and black men, who reached out to him on LinkedIn to congratulate him and wish him luck. In the case of black men reaching out, it was people thrilled to see a person like him get this opportunity.

When it comes to the NFL, Mensah discussed the struggles to hire minorities as less deliberate than self fulfilling feedbacks that build up over time that exists throughout society. He said he intends to help them on that front.

Mensah wanted to get into the NFL and thought he might have a chance to do it when he was in grad school at Stanford, but the biggest hurdle was figuring out how to break in and get that opportunity. He also discussed some of the early struggles coming into the NFL after being a commodities trader and having a background playing basketball.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: "We're Trying To Win On The Margins"

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the new director of football ops for the Cleveland Browns had his introductory conference call on Thursday, answering questions about his background, expertise and his role with the team.

Pete Smith

Kevin Stefanski The Right Leader In The Right Moment

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski delivered a message on Wednesday that showed he's the right person to lead this team during an offseason of national upheaval.

Pete Smith

Case Keenum Challenges Others To "Humble Yourselves, Listen And Engage In Uncomfortable Conversations"

Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum released a statement through social media addressing institutional racism and the role he intends to take as well as a challenge he's issuing to others.

Pete Smith

by

captiva067

36 Browns Players, 3 Coaches, GM Sign Letter To Congress Aiming To End Qualified Immunity For Police Officers

The Players Coalition gathered 1,400 signatures across three major sports leagues for a letter they are sending to Congress that wants to end qualified immunity for police officers. Members of the Cleveland Browns added their names to the letter.

Pete Smith

by

Wallawallabingbang

Kevin Stefanski On Hurdles Presented By COVID-19 Restrictions: "We Just Have To Find A Way"

When it came to football questions on the conference call Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski discussed the challenges presented by COVID-19, the evolving changes in terms of what they are able to do and going through this unique process as a first time head coach.

Pete Smith

The Message Kevin Stefanski is Sending To Players: "Get In The Arena, We're All About Action"

On a conference call Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach spoke quite about the state of the country, the dialogue with his players and activism by himself, the players and the organization.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Bring In Coaches Through Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship

Through the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship, the Cleveland Browns will have six coaches from various backgrounds trying to learn and help them through training camp.

Pete Smith

Is The Browns Second Team Offensive Line As Good As The Bengals Starters?

The Cincinnati Bengals had one of the worst offensive lines in 2019 and did little to improve it while the Cleveland Browns made massive improvements, which leaves their second team on a similar level as the Bengals first team.

Pete Smith

by

Josh G

Former Cleveland Browns Running Back Peyton Hillis Speaks Out On His Time In Northeast Ohio

Peyton Hillis was a fan favorite for a season in Cleveland. He enjoyed his time in a place where he played his best football, making some pretty nice statements.

BrandonLittle

Myles Garrett Tweets GoFundMe For Cleveland Protester Who Loses Eye

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett tweets out the link to a GoFundMe campaign for a man named John Sanders from Sandusky, Ohio that lost his eye protesting in Cleveland on May 30th.

Pete Smith