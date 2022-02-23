Kyle Lauletta drafted in the USFL

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Kyle Lauletta has found a new football home. Lauletta has been drafted by the Pittsburgh Maulers, a team in the USFL.

Lauletta was taken in the first-round, with the seventh overall pick. Lauletta played with the Browns in parts of 2020 and 2021, only as a practice squad and preseason member. The soon-to-be 27-year old has spent time with the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars — along with the Browns in two different stints.

The Richmond product will now get to actually play football and not be stuck on a practice squad somewhere. There is a talent difference between the USFL and the NFL that is obvious. USFL will likely be made up of guys who have not had the NFL work out for them, or players trying to restart their career.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!