Skip to main content

Kyle Lauletta drafted in the USFL

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Kyle Lauletta is joining the USFL and will play football in Pittsburgh.

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Kyle Lauletta has found a new football home. Lauletta has been drafted by the Pittsburgh Maulers, a team in the USFL.

Lauletta was taken in the first-round, with the seventh overall pick. Lauletta played with the Browns in parts of 2020 and 2021, only as a practice squad and preseason member. The soon-to-be 27-year old has spent time with the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars — along with the Browns in two different stints.

The Richmond product will now get to actually play football and not be stuck on a practice squad somewhere. There is a talent difference between the USFL and the NFL that is obvious. USFL will likely be made up of guys who have not had the NFL work out for them, or players trying to restart their career.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Read More

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

0F9276FC-E05A-4B8C-BB27-3BEF3A8124EA
News

Kyle Lauletta drafted in the USFL

By Brandon Little
10 seconds ago
Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) reacts after making a first down catch during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

With an Eye on Present and Future, Jarvis Landry Uses Social Media to Negotiate with Browns

By Pete Smith
7 hours ago
Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry celebrates with young fans after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. Browns 12
News

Jarvis Landry sounds off on his future in Cleveland

By Brandon Little
10 hours ago
Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback M.J. Stewart (36) celebrates the team s fumble recovery against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Free Agency Preview: DB M.J. Stewart

By Pete Smith
12 hours ago
Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) signals to fans before the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Free Agency Preview: RB D'Ernest Johnson

By Pete Smith
Feb 21, 2022
C19935CE-3F26-47F0-BDFC-8D80973E06F1
News

Cleveland Browns make coaching hire with interesting connection

By Brandon Little
Feb 19, 2022
B5113F3A-4F21-4C91-B630-8DF85022EE04
News

Steelers hire Brian Flores as Defensive Assistant

By Brandon Little
Feb 19, 2022
For Pete's Sake
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - Wrapping Up 2021 Season

By Pete Smith
Feb 16, 2022