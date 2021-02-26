Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Tweet Sent By Jarvis Landry Sparks Conversation

Jarvis Landry recently sent out a Tweet that has sparked conversation and worry amongst some Browns fans.
Author:
Publish date:

Jarvis Landry is an interesting part of the Cleveland Browns football team. He is a good player with leadership qualities that are undeniable. The thing that sticks out most though is how much he is paid, compared to how much he produces.

Landry made over 14 million during the 2020 season and will once again do so in the 2021 season. Being paid as a very good number option, when you aren’t is tough for a team. Which is why the Browns will eventually have to make a decision on the future of Jarvis Landry.

This Tweet from number 80 has sparked some conversation. Potentially something is going on behind closed doors between the team and Landry, or again it could just be nothing. It may have nothing to do with football, it is unknown. When you have a platform, as most pro athletes do, everything you say is magnified.

Landry is not a free agent till following the 2022 season, so the Browns would be stuck paying him a huge allotment for at least two more years. Re-working the contract is an option, as is getting rid of the player. Cleveland has a few players that are going to need hefty contracts between now and the next couple years, so paying a second option star wide receiver money is not it.

Time will eventually tell if the Tweet was foreshadowing what is to come. For now, speculation will continue and the Browns still have a decision to eventually make, sooner rather than later.

Nov 10, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) walks off the field after the Cleveland Browns beat the Buffalo Bills at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rashard Higgins Says He Wants to Stay In Cleveland, May Be Easier Said Than Done

9D2BAE1F-1FC4-42E6-B77E-08D815CCC316
News

Tweet Sent By Jarvis Landry Sparks Conversation

Oct 20, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson (25) runs towards the end zone in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
News

Duke Johnson Released by Texans

Dec 20, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes wide receiver Isaiah McKoy (23) runs the ball against Utah State Aggies defensive end Tipa Galeai (10) in the third quarter during the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft: Isaiah McKoy, WR Kent State

Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) runs the for a touchdown after intercepting the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
News

J.J. Watt Has Reportedly Been Offered $15-16 Million Per Season

Dec 26, 2019; Shreveport, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs mascot poses for a photo before the game between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Miami Hurricanes at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft: Milton Williams, DL Louisiana Tech

Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report Suggests Browns Won't Be Getting J.J. Watt

Steelers offensive issues deeper than Roethlisberger's elbow
News

Aimless Steelers Steer Into Losing Skid With Decision on Ben Roethlisberger