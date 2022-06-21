Skip to main content

Larry Ogunjobi Signing With Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Larry Ogunjobi just have a thing for cold weather cities and the AFC North. The former Cleveland Browns defensive tackle, who also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, is heading to the Steel City on a one year deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Ogunjobi is playing on a one-year deal much like he did last year with the Bengals. Ogunjobi started 16 games for the Bengals in 2021, but his season ended after an injury in the playoffs. Ogunjobi missed much of the Bengals Super Bowl run.

A third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Ogunjobi spent four years with the Browns, but did not sign a second contract with the team. Over the course of his career Ogunjobi has started 63 games and played 76 in total.

The Browns will again play Ogunjobi twice a year, much like they had to last year when he was with the Bengals. Ogunjobi lost twice to the Browns last year, so he is yet to beat the team that drafted him out of Charlotte.

Ogunjobi will have a chance to be a nice piece in a very good defense, potentially he can earn himself a multi-year deal if his play is there.

