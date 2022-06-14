Lawsuits Against Browns Deshaun Watson Soon Expected to Reach 26

Two new lawsuits could soon be finalized against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, bringing the total to 26.

The numbers keep piling up for Deshaun Watson in terms of lawsuits he is facing. Soon the current 24 lawsuits are expected to reach 26, first reported here.

21 women filed a lawsuit against Watson in early 2021, a couple more have come forward recently. Now, two more are soon expected to be added to the list. The 25th lawsuit is coming very soon, while details are being gathered on the 26th, per a report. There is no shortage of off-the-field issues the team and Watson are having to deal with at the moment. Watson could soon be facing a suspension from the NFL for violation of the conduct policy.

The NFL has wrapped its investigation up approximately a week ago, but multiple cases have come out since then. It will be interesting to see if the new cases will be visited by the league, potentially giving more details for their eventual decision of suspension or no suspension for the Browns quarterback.

Tony Buzbee is representing all 26 women who have filed a lawsuit against Watson.

“[They are] courageous women who, despite ridicule, legal shenanigans, and intense media scrutiny, continue to stand firm for what is right,” Buzbee said.

Cases will not be finished until some point in 2023, per multiple reports. So, there will be some time before Watson’s off-the-field issues are handled.

