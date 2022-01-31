Skip to main content
LeBron James Trolls Browns After Odell Beckham Jr. Makes First Super Bowl

LeBron did not hold back against his hometown team on Sunday after former Cleveland WR Odell Beckham Jr. made his first Super Bowl.

If you would have said that Odell Beckham Jr. would be in the 2022 Super Bowl before the season, almost everyone would think it’d be with the Cleveland Browns. The mid season departure worked out for Beckham Jr. and he will find himself one game away from his first Lombardi trophy. His close friend LeBron James made it a point to bring Cleveland into it.

James took to Instagram to share a post of OBJ saying to the, “haha jokes on you.” LeBron has had his fan hood questioned a lot during his NBA career. James is supposedly a Browns fan, but has been noted to be a Dallas Cowboys fan as well. It’s weird how that works, right?

James has a massive following, including a few former Browns players who will surely see his Instagram story. Maybe they’ll think nothing of it, maybe they’ll remember it when James roots for them next season.

For the time being, the Los Angeles duo get the last laugh. Beckham Jr. played a major role in Sunday’s victory and will play in the biggest game of his career in a couple of weeks.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

